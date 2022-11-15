trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Small-business group asks Congress to prioritize antitrust bill in lame duck

by Rebecca Klar - 11/15/22 5:00 AM ET
by Rebecca Klar - 11/15/22 5:00 AM ET
With the U.S Capitol in the background, people walk down steps on Election Day in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

A coalition of small businesses is urging Congressional leaders to prioritize an antitrust bill targeting tech giants during the lame-duck session.

The letter, sent to leadership in the House and Senate Tuesday and shared exclusively with The Hill, asks lawmakers to make the bipartisan American Innovation and Choice Online Act a “top priority” in the session closing out the year.

The bill would aim to limit tech giants like Amazon, Meta, Apple and Google from preferencing their own service, according to the letter organized by Small Business Rising.

It added that the legislation represents “an unprecedented opportunity to start leveling the playing field for our small, independent businesses, and the window to do so is rapidly closing.”

“While Big Tech lobbyists flood lawmakers’ offices with falsehoods and claim to have the support of the small business community, the truth is our members see little future for American small business if the tech giants continue to corner the digital markets and use their power to favor their own products and block those of smaller rivals,” the group wrote. 

“Small businesses are the backbone of America’s economic dynamism and the vitality of our local communities. Now is the moment for policymakers to advance legislation that will safeguard the right for independent businesses to compete and serve the needs of their communities,” it added.

The letter is signed by roughly two dozen independent business organizations representing sectors spanning from toy retailers to booksellers. 

Versions of the bill advanced out of the House and Senate Judiciary Committees with bipartisan support, but have not yet been called for floor votes. 

Supporters — including Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) and Rep. Ken Buck (D-Colo.) — have been urging congressional leaders to call the bills to a vote.

A spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said over the summer the bill would be called for a vote, but did not detail a specific timeline. 

The lame-duck session could be the best shot at advancing the bill, especially if Republicans take control of the House, since leading House GOP members have pushed back against the legislation. As of Monday afternoon, the battle for House control was still undecided with more than a dozen close races uncalled.

Tags American Innovation and Choice Online Act big tech Chuck Schumer Ken Buck small businesses

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Here’s a game plan: Biden replaces ...
  2. Liz Cheney trolls Kari Lake for ...
  3. Pence’s new book details Trump’s ...
  4. Pence on if Trump should be president ...
  5. Five questions hanging over Trump’s ...
  6. Rep. Andy Biggs to challenge McCarthy ...
  7. GOP Senate allies rally around ...
  8. GOP future fraught ahead of Trump ...
  9. Republicans one seat away from taking ...
  10. Why Kari Lake’s path to victory is ...
  11. What a housing market correction ...
  12. Jan. 6 panel weighs 'next ...
  13. Republicans worry Trump’s ...
  14. Here’s where the Alaska House and ...
  15. Kari Lake deems Arizona’s election ...
  16. Five uncalled races to watch in the ...
  17. Senators set to vote on bill to ...
  18. Appeals court blocks Biden student ...
Load more

Video

See all Video