trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Astronomer accused of posting ‘intimate’ image of meteor gets Twitter account back

by Jared Gans - 11/17/22 11:29 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 11/17/22 11:29 AM ET

A British astronomer whose Twitter account was locked for three months after a video she posted of a meteor was labeled “intimate” has had her account restored after a BBC story drew attention to her situation. 

Mary McIntyre tweeted a video of the trail from a meteor of the Perseid meteor shower in August. Her account was locked soon after, with Twitter telling her the clip contained “intimate” content that she shared without a participant’s consent. 

She initially received a 12-hour ban, according to The Guardian, but her account was not unlocked until Thursday, after a BBC story put a spotlight on her situation and Twitter users tweeted at the platform’s support team. 

“It was not offensive or pornographic at all,” she said. “It was just a meteor.” 

McIntyre could have had her access restored after the 12-hour ban ended if she deleted the photo and acknowledged that she broke Twitter’s rules. 

But she refused to do so, worried about the implications for her outreach work with children. 

BBC reported that McIntyre’s account was visible for the past three months, but she was unable to access it. 

“I’m back!!!!!!!!!!” she tweeted Thursday. 

“After 3 months of being blocked due to my Perseid meteor video being flagged as intimate media, I wasn’t able to get my account back unless I admitted to breaking the rule. Huge thanks to the BBC & to everybody who has been tagging support for me.”

The Hill has reached out to Twitter for comment. 

Twitter has undergone myriad changes since Elon Musk took over the company last month, including the laying off of half of all Twitter’s staff. 

McIntyre said she had trouble getting in touch with anyone at Twitter about her account both before and after Musk’s acquisition, BBC reported.

Tags account locked account suspension astronomer meteor shower Twitter

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Kari Lake declines to concede, says she’s assembling legal team
  2. End of an era: Pelosi steps down as House Democratic leader
  3. House Democrat eyes legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th Amendment
  4. Warnock: Walker ‘crossed a line’ with attacks against family
  5. Hoyer to step out of leadership role, clearing way for Jeffries
  6. Trump enthusiasm fading fast for House GOP
  7. Jan. 6 panel hits back at Pence over new interview
  8. Judge strikes down higher education portions of DeSantis’s ‘Stop WOKE Act’
  9. Paul to serve as top Republican on Senate oversight committee 
  10. TSA officers find ‘artfully concealed’ knife in traveler’s laptop
  11. These 12 GOP senators voted for same-sex marriage bill
  12. Zelensky on missile blast in Poland: ‘I don’t know 100 percent … what ...
  13. Biden honors Pelosi’s career: ‘Most consequential’ speaker ‘in our ...
  14. Paul Ryan welcomes Pelosi to ‘the former speaker’s club’
  15. Why Kari Lake’s path to victory is closing fast
  16. Pompeo dings Trump: GOP needs leader who doesn’t claim ‘victimhood’
  17. Megyn Kelly says she fell asleep during Trump announcement
  18. Astronomer accused of posting ‘intimate’ image of meteor gets Twitter ...
Load more

Video

See all Video