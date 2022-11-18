Musk says ‘hate tweets’ will be ‘deboosted & demonetized’

Tweets that spread hate speech will be “deboosted & demonetized,” but will still be available on the platform if sought out, Twitter CEO Elon Musk said Friday.

It is the latest guidance issued by the billionaire who took over the company at the end of October, after closing a $44 billion deal, about how content will be moderated on the platform.

“New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach,” Musk tweeted.

“Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter. You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet,” he added.

Advocacy groups warned that Musk’s plan to create a “free speech” platform, with less content moderation measures in place, could lead to more hate speech and misinformation spreading on the site.

Musk’s tweet about the new policy does not provide insight or details as to what will classify as “negative” or “hate tweets” under his leadership.

Musk has also said he is against lifetime bans on accounts and indicated he would allow former President Trump back on the platform. The account would give Trump direct access to a wide audience ahead of his 2024 presidential run.

On Friday Musk said a decision on Trump’s account “has not yet been made.”

Musk said accounts for the psychologist Jordan Peterson, who was banned over a transphobic post about actor Elliot Page, and conservative-leaning parody site The Babylon Bee, which was banned after it misgendered U.S. Assistant Health Secretary Rachel Levine, were restored.

He also said the account for “Kathie Griffin,” seemingly referring to comedian Kathy Griffin, was restored. Griffin’s account was banned earlier this month after parodying Musk.