Musk posts Twitter poll asking whether Trump should be allowed back on platform

Twitter CEO Elon Musk posted a poll on the platform on Friday to ask users if they believe former President Trump’s account should be restored.

Twitter permanently suspended Trump’s account in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection following tweets he made that the company determined to be in violation of its policy against glorifying or inciting violence. But Musk, who completed his acquisition of the company last month, has indicated a hesitancy to continue Trump’s suspension and a general opposition to lifetime bans.

Musk commented on the poll, “Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” a Latin phrase meaning “the voice of the people is the voice of God.”

He said earlier on Friday that he has not yet decided whether to restore Trump’s account.

Musk additionally said that the platform’s policy will be “freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach.” He said tweets that spread hate speech will be “deboosted & demonetized” but still available for anyone who seeks them out.

Trump said in October after Musk acquired the platform that it is in “sane hands” but did not commit to returning to the platform. He previously said in April that he would not return to the platform even if his ban was lifted.

He has promoted his social media platform Truth Social as an alternative to Twitter.

Musk announced on Friday that accounts for psychologist Jordan Peterson, whose account was suspended for a transphobic post about actor Elliot Page, and comedian Kathy Griffin, whose account was banned after she parodied Musk, were restored.