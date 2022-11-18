trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Musk posts Twitter poll asking whether Trump should be allowed back on platform

by Jared Gans - 11/18/22 9:59 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 11/18/22 9:59 PM ET
Associated Press-Jae C. Hong / Associated Press-José Luis Villegas, Pool
Elon Musk, Donald Trump

Twitter CEO Elon Musk posted a poll on the platform on Friday to ask users if they believe former President Trump’s account should be restored. 

Twitter permanently suspended Trump’s account in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection following tweets he made that the company determined to be in violation of its policy against glorifying or inciting violence. But Musk, who completed his acquisition of the company last month, has indicated a hesitancy to continue Trump’s suspension and a general opposition to lifetime bans. 

Musk commented on the poll, “Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” a Latin phrase meaning “the voice of the people is the voice of God.” 

He said earlier on Friday that he has not yet decided whether to restore Trump’s account. 

Musk additionally said that the platform’s policy will be “freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach.” He said tweets that spread hate speech will be “deboosted & demonetized” but still available for anyone who seeks them out. 

Trump said in October after Musk acquired the platform that it is in “sane hands” but did not commit to returning to the platform. He previously said in April that he would not return to the platform even if his ban was lifted. 

He has promoted his social media platform Truth Social as an alternative to Twitter. 

Musk announced on Friday that accounts for psychologist Jordan Peterson, whose account was suspended for a transphobic post about actor Elliot Page, and comedian Kathy Griffin, whose account was banned after she parodied Musk, were restored.

Tags Donald Trump Donald Trump Elon Musk Elon Musk Elon Musk Kathy Griffin Trump Twitter Twitter Twitter ban Twitter poll Twitter suspension

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell-Graham tensions boil over
  2. Trump explodes at special counsel appointment: ‘I am not going to partake in ...
  3. Popular ‘anti-aging’ supplement may lead to brain cancer, study says
  4. Musk posts Twitter poll asking whether Trump should be allowed back on platform
  5. Murkowski trolls Alaska Senate challenger as she takes lead in first-place votes
  6. Tom Petty’s estate slams Kari Lake for ‘illegal’ use of song in ‘failed ...
  7. The Memo: Trump and Garland go to war on special counsel
  8. Kari Lake declines to concede, says she’s assembling legal team
  9. Here’s how much homebuyers could save after mortgage rates tumble
  10. Democrat Adam Frisch concedes to Lauren Boebert in nail biter House race
  11. Fox News briefly cuts away from Trump 2024 presidential announcement ...
  12. Attorney General Garland names special counsel in Trump probes
  13. GOP turns focus to Hunter Biden business dealings after winning House
  14. Boebert lead narrows, recount likely
  15. Five takeaways as the Pelosi era ends
  16. As Russia’s war fails, domestic turmoil is intensifying
  17. Here are the biggest snowfalls in US history
  18. Pompeo tweaks Trump, says GOP ‘tired of losing’
Load more

Video

See all Video