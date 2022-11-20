trending:

Technology

Trump says he has no interest in returning to Twitter after reinstatement

by Zach Schonfeld - 11/20/22 8:15 AM ET
Associated Press-Jae C. Hong / Associated Press-José Luis Villegas, Pool
Elon Musk, Donald Trump

Former President Trump said he sees “no reason” for returning to Twitter after Elon Musk reinstated his account on Saturday.

“I don’t see any reason for it, they have a lot of problems at Twitter, you see what’s going on. It may make it, it may not make it,” Trump said during a virtual appearance before the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting.

The former president praised Musk but signaled he would remain on Truth Social, a platform Trump created months after being banned from Twitter following his tweets surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

Musk, who prior to officially taking over Twitter indicated he would reverse Trump’s ban, published a Twitter poll asking users if the former president should be reinstated.

With more than 15 million votes, 52 percent indicated support for the reinstatement, while 48 percent voiced opposition.

Trump’s account became visible again on Saturday, including his past tweets.

The former president similarly suggested in a Truth Social post on Saturday he wouldn’t return to Twitter.

“Vote now with positivity, but don’t worry, we aren’t going anywhere. Truth Social is special!” Trump wrote.

Musk’s $44 billion takeover of the social media company has led to a chaotic transition, with Musk laying off roughly half of Twitter’s 7,500-person workforce in his first week.

After Musk reportedly told the remaining employees last week to commit to a “hardcore” work environment or accept severance and leave the company, The New York Times reported at least 1,200 additional employees had resigned, based on internal estimates.

Those departures have caused increased concern for Twitter’s future and ability to continue operations after a number of critical infrastructure teams lost employees.

