Technology

Twitter’s head of France resigns amid Musk’s shakeup

by Ines Kagubare - 11/21/22 2:45 PM ET
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, left, leaves with the head of Twitter France Damien Viel after their talk with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace Friday, June 7, 2019 in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Twitter’s head of France, Damien Viel, announced his resignation from the social media platform in a tweet saying it was “over.”

“It’s over. Pride, honor, and mission accomplished. Goodbye #twitterfrance. What an adventure! What a team! What encounters! Thank you to all for these 7 amazing and intense years,” Viel, the head of the company’s operations in the country, tweeted on Sunday.

According to Reuters, Viel confirmed that he was indeed leaving Twitter but did not explain why.

Viel is the latest senior executive to resign from Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media platform in late October. 

Other top executives who have left include Twitter’s former head of moderation and safety, Yoel Roth, and the company’s former Chief Information Security Officer Lea Kissner.

Viel’s resignation comes after Twitter laid off nearly half of its workforce, cutting thousands of employees, including staff involved in the company’s content moderation. 

Last week, Musk gave the remaining Twitter staff an ultimatum: commit to working “hardcore” hours or leave the company with three months of severance pay. Hundreds of employees chose to resign, Reuters reported

Musk has also warned that the company faces potential bankruptcy, as it is running on a negative cash flow of several billion dollars. 

“There is no way to sugarcoat the message,” Musk wrote in an email to staff, adding that the “economic picture ahead is dire,” The New York Times reported

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment.

