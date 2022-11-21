trending:

Twitter reinstates Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account

by Rebecca Klar - 11/21/22 2:41 PM ET
Twitter reinstated the personal account for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) Monday, reversing the ban put in place in January over Greene violating the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation policy. 

Using her official congressional account, which was not banned by the platform, Greene urged her followers to head to her newly reinstated “unfiltered” personal account.

“I’m the only Member of Congress the unelected big tech oligarchs permanently banned. On January 2, 2022, they violated my freedom of speech and ability to campaign & fundraise crying ‘covid misinformation.’ My account is back,” she tweeted. “Go follow @mtgreenee for MTG unfiltered ;)”

Greene’s account was reinstated as part of a string of formerly suspended accounts regaining access under new CEO Elon Musk, including former President Trump.

Trump regained access to his account on Saturday, after Musk posted a poll on Twitter asking users if the platform should reinstate the former president. Trump was banned by Twitter after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, when the platform determined his posts posed the risk of further incitement of violence. 

Under Musk, Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, was also given access to his account after previously being suspended for making antisemitic comments. 

Leaders of civil rights and other advocacy groups slammed Musk over his decision to reinstate banned accounts, namely Trump’s, especially after Musk had said there would be a transparent process to determine if accounts are reinstated through a content moderation council that would include civil rights activists. 

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, tweeted that Musk’s decisions over the last month have been “erratic and alarming,” but the decision to reinstate Trump is “dangerous and a threat to American democracy.”

“We need to ask — is it time for Twitter to go?” he tweeted. 

Musk responded, “Hey stop defaming me!” but did not offer any direct response as to the decision to reinstate Trump’s account without the council promise he proposed just weeks ago.

