trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Trump Media deal partner says shareholders approve delay of merger with Truth Social parent

by Brad Dress - 11/22/22 4:06 PM ET
by Brad Dress - 11/22/22 4:06 PM ET
Screenshot via Youtube (CBS News)

Shareholders for a firm seeking to merge with Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) voted on Tuesday to extend the deadline to combine with the parent company of former President Trump’s social media site Truth Social.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) will now have until September 2023 to complete the merger with TMTG, according to CNBC.

Shares were up roughly 2 percent on news of the extension.

DWAC, a so-called “blank check” company created to merge with a technology company, faced liquidation if it didn’t win approval to extend the deadline.

TMTG needs the cash from the acquisition firm to go public. The merger could result in around $1 billion in funding.

Before Tuesday, DWAC had delayed the vote as it worked to win the support of 65 percent of the shareholders needed to extend the deadline for the merger.

Both DWAC and TMTG face dual investigations from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority over alleged violations of stock trading rules.

The SEC would have to sign off on the merger between the two companies.

Trump created the Truth Social platform after he was suspended from Twitter following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, lifted the suspension on Trump’s account this month, but the former president said he intends to remain on his own platform.

Tags Donald Trump DWAC Elon Musk merger delay Trump Trump Media Truth social

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Barr warns Trump ‘will burn the whole house down,’ calls for new GOP leader
  2. Huge age gap shows up in AARP poll of Warnock-Walker runoff
  3. McCarthy’s planned expulsions of Intel Democrats prompts howls
  4. Judges appear skeptical of Trump special master appointment
  5. McCarthy calls on DHS Secretary Mayorkas to resign, threatens impeachment ...
  6. AP fires reporter behind retracted Russian missiles story
  7. Trump may not make it to the primaries
  8. Seven Republicans most likely to challenge Trump in 2024
  9. Supreme Court declines to shield Trump tax returns from Congress
  10. Former acting solicitor general expects Trump to be indicted by special counsel
  11. McConnell fight with GOP opponent shifts to new battleground
  12. GOP senator hails House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer
  13. Pompeo says head of teacher’s union is the ‘most dangerous person in the ...
  14. Two Arizona counties delay certification of 2022 election results
  15. Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
  16. Biden administration extends student loan payment pause to no later than June ...
  17. Raising the retirement age to 70 could save Social Security for us all
  18. Graham testifies before Georgia grand jury in 2020 election probe
Load more

Video

See all Video