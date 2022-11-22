trending:

Technology

Musk says he’s done with Twitter layoffs

by Ines Kagubare - 11/22/22 2:21 PM ET
AP/Richard Drew
Elon Musk

Elon Musk is reportedly done with Twitter layoffs and is now looking to hire again after slashing nearly half of the company’s workforce earlier this month.

According to information obtained by The Verge, Musk told employees during a meeting on Monday that the company was ceasing layoffs and actively hiring for positions specifically in sales and engineering. The staff was also encouraged to make referrals for the roles.

“In terms of critical hires, I would say people who are great at writing software are the highest priority,” Musk said during the meeting, according to The Verge.

The meeting follows Musk’s ultimatum to Twitter staff last week that they commit to working “hardcore” hours or leave the company with three months of severance pay. Hundreds of employees chose to resign instead of committing to longer hours and more intense work.

Since Musk acquired Twitter in late October, a number of senior executives have left the social media platform, including most recently Twitter’s head of France, Damien Viel, who announced on Monday that he was resigning from his position. 

During the meeting Monday, Musk also told employees that he had no intention of moving Twitter’s headquarters from California to Texas like he did with Tesla, but that it would make sense to have “dual-headquarters” in both states, The Verge reported. 

“If we want to move the headquarters to Texas I think it would play into the idea that Twitter has gone from being left-wing to right-wing, which is not the case,” Musk reportedly told employees.

“This is not a right-wing takeover of Twitter. It is a moderate-wing takeover of Twitter,” he added, according to The Verge.

The meeting comes days after Musk reinstated accounts belonging to high-profile and controversial figures, including former President TrumpRep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

Trump said over the weekend that he had no interest in returning to Twitter.

“I don’t see any reason for it,” Trump said during a virtual appearance before the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting on Saturday.

“They have lots of problems at Twitter, you see what’s going on. It may make it, it may not make it,” he added.  

Tags Elon Musk Elon Musk Twitter Twitter takeover

More Technology News

