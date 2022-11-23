trending:

Technology

Musk polls Twitter users on amnesty for suspended accounts

by Jared Gans - 11/23/22 3:27 PM ET
Tesla CEO Elon Musk pauses while speaking before unveiling the Model Y at the company’s design studio Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Elon Musk has posted a poll on Twitter about whether the platform should offer a “general amnesty” to suspended accounts as long as they have not broken the law or engaged in “egregious spam.” 

The Twitter and SpaceX CEO published the post on Wednesday, days after he restored former President Trump’s account for the first time since he was banned from the website in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. 

Musk tweeted on Saturday that he made the decision after a narrow majority voted in favor of restoring Trump’s account in another Twitter poll he posted. 

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” he said, using the Latin phrase meaning “The voice of the people is the voice of God.” 

Musk has called himself a free speech “absolutist” and generally expressed opposition to suspending accounts indefinitely, as Trump’s had been. 

More than 1.3 million people had responded to Musk’s poll about offering amnesty to suspended accounts as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, three hours after he posted it. 

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) Twitter account was also reportedly restored on Monday after she was suspended from the platform for violating its COVID-19 misinformation policies almost a year ago.

Tags Elon Musk Elon Musk Marjorie Taylor Greene suspended accounts Trump Twitter

