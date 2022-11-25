trending:

Thousands of Amazon warehouse workers stage strikes, walkouts on Black Friday

by Jared Gans - 11/25/22 9:42 AM ET
Thousands of Amazon warehouse workers are staging strikes and walking out of their jobs on Black Friday, pushing for the company to provide better wages and protect the global environment as it produces strong revenue numbers. 

Strikes and walkouts are planned for Friday in more than 30 countries as part of the “Make Amazon Pay” campaign. The countries include the United States, India, Australia, Japan and many in Europe. 

The website for the campaign states that real wages are dropping for Amazon workers while the company makes record revenues, including $121 billion in the second quarter of this year. 

“But instead of supporting its workers, communities and the planet, Amazon is squeezing every last drop it can,” the website states. 

It states that Amazon paid no income tax in Europe last year and was paid 1 billion euros in tax credits on 55 billion euros in sales. The campaign also states that Amazon only included 1 percent of its sales in its carbon accounting, but its carbon dioxide emissions rose by 18 percent last year. 

“We are workers and citizens divided by geography and our role in the global economy but united in our commitment to Make Amazon Pay fair wages, its taxes and for its impact on the planet,” the website states. 

Amazon has previously faced accusations from its workers that it is not paying fair wages and criticism over its impact on the environment. Workers at an Amazon warehouse in New York voted to form the company’s first union earlier this year. 

The Hill has reached out to Amazon for comment.

