Giant Elon Musk goat statue drawing eyes in Austin is homage to crypto contributions

A giant statue of Elon Musk’s head atop a goat has arrived in Austin. On Saturday, its creators intend to deliver it to Tesla’s headquarters.

The creators said the statue pays tribute to Musk’s contributions to cryptocurrency by portraying him as a GOAT, meaning greatest of all time.

The sprawling silver statue includes Musk’s head on top of a goat’s body, which is riding a rocket.

Hey #Austin! Elon GOAT is in town and we brought a gift for @elonmusk – Delivery Nov 26th. More details on this crazy cryptocurrency dedicated to the “Greatest of All Time” at https://t.co/xbVL0EqIS7



It’s all in good fun and we’re hoping to twist his arm into accepting it 🐐 pic.twitter.com/O5jdKUgOai — Elon Goat Token (@ElonGoatToken) November 14, 2022

The creators, who developed the cryptocurrency Elon GOAT Token, say the statue cost $600,000.

They’ve driven the statue around the Austin area in the lead up to Saturday’s event, titled “GOATSGIVING,” where the creators hope to gather supporters before bringing the statue to Tesla’s headquarters nearby.

“We’re going to have some fun for a few hours and then all the cars and trucks will hit the freeway behind the monument, destined for TESLA’s GIGA FACTORY!” reads a promotional flier for Saturday’s event.

Musk has yet to comment on the group’s plans, and there is no indication he is aware of the statue.

The SpaceX CEO in recent days has spent much of his time in San Francisco at Twitter’s headquarters after formally taking over the company last month.

In his first weeks, Musk has made drastic changes to the company, including laying off more than half of Twitter’s workforce, reinstating former President Trump’s account and unveiling plans to revamp the platform’s verified check system to a paid subscription model.