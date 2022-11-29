Musk says files on ‘free speech suppression’ will be published on Twitter

Elon Musk said “files on free speech suppression” will soon be published on Twitter as he pushes for less content moderation on the platform.

Musk announced the plan in a tweet on Monday, saying “The public deserves to know what really happened.”

“This is a battle for the future of civilization. If free speech is lost even in America, tyranny is all that lies ahead,” he said in another tweet later on Monday.

The Twitter and SpaceX CEO’s announcement comes as he has restored multiple high-profile accounts that were suspended for violating the platform’s policies and pushed back against accounts being suspended in many cases.

Musk, who has called himself a free speech “absolutist,” has been adamant that Twitter should prioritize protecting free speech, but opponents of his policies on the platform have argued that it will allow for more hate speech and misinformation to spread online.

Musk restored former President Trump’s account earlier this month after he posted a Twitter poll in which a narrow majority indicated they supported unlocking it. Trump, whose account had been suspended since the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, has said he does not plan to return to the platform.

Musk has also restored Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) account, which was suspended after she promoted misinformation on COVID-19.

Twitter added a note to the top of its page about its COVID-19 policy last week saying that it is no longer enforcing its COVID-19 misleading information policy.

Musk also said last week that the platform would grant a “general amnesty” to suspended Twitter accounts as long as they have not broken the law or engaged in “egregious spam.”