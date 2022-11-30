trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

DoorDash cutting more than 1,000 corporate positions

by Jared Gans - 11/30/22 10:49 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 11/30/22 10:49 AM ET
Information about DoorDash pick-up at a grocery store
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Information about DoorDash pick-up is seen at a grocery store in Mount Prospect, Ill.

Online food ordering and delivery company DoorDash is cutting more than 1,000 corporate positions amid slowing growth and rising expenses. 

CEO Tony Xu said in a message to employees on Wednesday that the decision is the most difficult change he has had to announce in the company’s almost 10-year history. 

He said the coronavirus pandemic presented “sudden and unexpected” opportunities to serve the needs of merchants, consumers and drivers. As a result, the company sped up its hiring to keep up with its growth and started new businesses in response to feedback from audiences. 

But Xu said the company was not as “rigorous” as it should have been with managing its growth, leading to quickly rising costs. 

“Our business has been more resilient than other ecommerce companies, but we too are not immune to the external challenges and growth has tapered vs our pandemic growth rates,” he said. 

Xu said DoorDash continues to grow fast, but its operating expenses would outpace its revenue if left unchecked. He said the company has and will continue to reduce its non-employee expenses, but that alone will not close the gap. 

DoorDash is the latest in a series of technology companies announcing layoffs recently amid high costs. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announced it was laying off 11,000 employees earlier this month, and Amazon reportedly plans to lay off 10,000 people. 

Xu said the company is taking steps to support the workers who are being laid off, such as providing them with 17 weeks of compensation, with health benefits continuing until the end of March and assistance to find a new job. 

He said he is still optimistic about the future of the company and its business fundamentals remain strong. He said leaders believe they have reset the size and shape of the company to match its priorities, and DoorDash will continue to hire and add back recruiting capacity in a more targeted and rigorous way. 

Tags big tech DoorDash layoffs rising expenses Tony Xu

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. In historic vote, Democrats pick Jeffries to replace Pelosi as party leader
  2. Is the Supreme Court turning the Constitution into a homicide pact?
  3. Trump campaign increasing screening after Nick Fuentes dinner
  4. Biden steps up the jabs against Trump 
  5. Where the Warnock-Walker race stands with early voting underway in Georgia
  6. Here are the 12 Senate Republicans who helped pass same-sex marriage bill
  7. McConnell says there’s ‘widespread agreement’ among leaders on need for ...
  8. Arizona’s Maricopa County votes to certify 2022 election over GOP objections
  9. Cicilline to challenge Clyburn for leadership spot
  10. Here’s what you need to know about the rail strike Congress is trying to stop
  11. Why the GOP oversight agenda in the new Congress likely will backfire
  12. Senate GOP battles over spending strategy
  13. CNN announces layoffs amid difficult year
  14. Democrats succumb to political reality on same-sex marriage bill
  15. Senate passes landmark protections for same-sex marriage
  16. Possible rail strike could send shockwaves through energy industry
  17. DeSantis to publish book amid heavy 2024 speculation
  18. Progressives cool on finding an alternative to Biden
Load more

Video

See all Video