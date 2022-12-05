trending:

Technology

Musk blasts Trump: ‘Constitution is greater than any President’

by Zach Schonfeld - 12/05/22 7:53 AM ET
Twitter CEO Elon Musk blasted former President Trump’s call to terminate the Constitution over his unfounded claims of mass electoral fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

“The Constitution is greater than any President. End of story,” Musk wrote on Twitter, which he has now pinned to the top of his profile.

Trump on Saturday wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, that the Constitution should be terminated over his unfounded fraud claims.

 “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!” Trump wrote.

The post led to widespread condemnations from the White House, Democrats and some in the GOP.

Trump’s post came one day after Musk promoted the release of the “Twitter Files,” which contained emails showing the social media company’s employees discussing their response to the New York Post’s October 2020 story about files purportedly from Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Musk has criticized the company’s decision to limit the story’s reach, accusing Twitter of having a left-wing bias and portraying the files as a bombshell.

The emails show some confusion and disagreement among the employees as the company suppressed the story, but the social media platform’s decision to do so was previously known.

There were widespread concerns about the authenticity of the laptop’s contents at the time, although major news organizations months later verified some of the emails, leading to criticism and allegations of partisan censorship from the GOP.

Then-CEO Jack Dorsey has since publicly called the decision to suppress the story a “total mistake.”

Musk, who has said he voted for President Biden in 2020 and Hillary Clinton in 2016, in recent months has voiced public support for Republicans.

He encouraged his followers to vote for GOP candidates in the midterms as a check on Biden, and Musk unbanned Trump from Twitter after taking over the company.

Tags constitution Donald Trump Elon Musk Elon Musk Hunter Biden Jack Dorsey Trump

