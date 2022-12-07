trending:

Wordle beats out election results, Ukraine as most-searched term on Google in 2022

by Olafimihan Oshin - 12/07/22 1:10 PM ET
Associated Press/Michael Dwyer

Popular puzzle game Wordle was the most searched term on Google in 2022, beating out other search topics such as election results and Ukraine. 

In a news release on Wednesday, Google Trends shared that the word puzzle game came in first ahead of terms such as election results, Ukraine, and late actress Betty White (the second, third, and sixth most popular terms searched, respectively) in total U.S. searches. 

Wordle also leads the pack in total searches globally, leading other searched terms such as the late Queen Elizabeth II, the FIFA World Cup and convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer (the fourth, sixth, and ninth most popular terms searched globally, respectively).

Google Trends Data editor Simon Rogers told The Washington Post that Wordle became an obsession with many people this year, being a daily “pick-me-up” for those who want to steer away from darker, more serious news trends this year. 

“I would say what made Wordle trend higher was that it was something that consistently captivated people throughout the year,” Rogers told the Post.  “There were moments within the year such as the invasion of Ukraine and the passing of Her Majesty the Queen where those terms spiked much higher. But people’s love for the game remained consistent, because for many people, the game has been a daily highlight or pick-me-up.”

“I think it’s a testament to just how much Wordle took the world by storm in 2022,” Rogers added. “You simply can’t overstate it!”

This comes as Wordle, first introduced in October 2021, became a global sensation with many crossword puzzle fans. 

The New York Times Company, owner of The New York Times newspaper, announced in January it had acquired Wordle from its creator Josh Wardle for an undisclosed sum in the low seven figures. 

