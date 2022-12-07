trending:

Technology

Musk lashes out at SF mayor over investigation into Twitter’s makeshift bedrooms for employees

by Julia Shapero - 12/07/22 4:13 PM ET
Twitter CEO Elon Musk lashed out at San Francisco Mayor London Breed (D) on Tuesday after the city opened an investigation into the social media company for converting extra office space into sleeping quarters for its employees.

“So city of SF attacks companies providing beds for tired employees instead of making sure kids are safe from fentanyl,” Musk said in a tweet. “Where are your priorities @LondonBreed!?”

Musk pointed to a recent article about a 10-month-old boy who overdosed on fentanyl after ingesting the substance at a San Francisco playground.

The billionaire’s tweet appeared to confirm reports that the San Francisco Department of Building Inspections was investigating Twitter for turning office space into makeshift bedrooms. 

“We need to make sure the building is being used as intended,” Patrick Hannan, a spokesperson for the Department of Building Inspections, said to The Washington Post of its investigation. “There are different building code requirements for residential buildings, including those being used for short-term stays. These codes make sure people are using spaces safely.”

Twitter employees reportedly returned to work at the company’s San Francisco office on Monday to find the newly constructed sleeping quarters, according to Forbes.

The makeshift bedrooms appear to be in line with Musk’s vision for the social media company. Since taking over Twitter in late October, Musk laid off about half the workforce and gave the remaining employees an ultimatum: commit to a “hardcore” work environment or leave. Several hundred employees resigned in response.

