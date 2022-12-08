trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

FCC orders phone companies to block scam student loan robocalls

by Jared Gans - 12/08/22 6:49 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 12/08/22 6:49 PM ET
Federal Communications Commission meeting room with seal, flags
Greg Nash
The Federal Communications Commission meeting room is seen on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has issued an order for telecommunications companies to block robocalls connected to known student loan scams. 

The FCC said in a release on Thursday that providers must take “all necessary steps” to avoid carrying this robocall traffic, which is the target of an ongoing investigation from the agency’s Enforcement Bureau. 

“Scam robocalls try to pull from the headlines to confuse consumers. The newest trick in their playbook? Trying to take advantage of people who want help paying off their student loans,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “Today we’re cutting these scammers off so they can’t use efforts to provide student loan debt relief as cover for fraud.” 

The FCC is specifically ordering companies to stop accepting robocall traffic from Urth Access, LLC, which investigators believe generated more than 40 percent of student loan debt robocalls in October. The agency sent a cease-and-desist letter to the company last month for transmitting apparently illegal robocall traffic. 

The FCC previously warned providers of a concerning number of robocalls and authorized them to cut off the traffic. But the order on Thursday requires them to do so. 

The companies must report the steps they have taken to mitigate the traffic if they do not cut it off. 

The release states that a spike in student loan robocalls appears to have happened after President Biden announced his student loan forgiveness program to forgive up to $10,000 in debt for borrowers making less than $125,000 annually. 

The program is currently on hold as multiple legal battles play out over Biden’s authority to forgive student loans. The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in a lawsuit filed by six states against the program in February. 

Many of the robocalls include prerecorded messages offering student loan assistance or forgiveness. 

“We will continue to deploy all of the tools in our arsenal to eliminate bad actors’ access to U.S. communications networks in furtherance of their schemes,” said Loyaan Egal, the FCC’s enforcement bureau chief.

Tags Biden FCC Federal Communications Commission Jessica Rosenworcel phone companies robocalls scam calls Student loan forgiveness

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Why the US was able to bring home Brittney Griner but not Paul Whelan
  2. White House responds to criticism of Griner prisoner deal
  3. First Gen Z congressman-elect says he was denied DC apartment, noting ‘really ...
  4. Economists: A US housing recession has already arrived
  5. Why Biden’s decision to make the Brittney Griner deal poses big political ...
  6. Biden’s latest student loan payment extension is unlawful
  7. Trump pans prisoner swap: Brittney Griner ‘hates our country’
  8. House passes annual defense funding bill
  9. Americans detained in Russia: Paul Whelan, 2 others being held
  10. House GOP committee chairs selection delayed amid McCarthy opposition
  11. Georgia loss fuels GOP divisions over Trump
  12. Frustration swirls in House GOP over McCarthy Speakership opposition
  13. GOP smells blood with wounded Trump  
  14. Fox’s Laura Ingraham after Herschel Walker’s Georgia loss: ‘I’m ...
  15. Ocasio-Cortez under investigation by House Ethics Committee
  16. Here are the 39 House Republicans who backed the same-sex marriage bill
  17. DOJ asks judge to hold Trump team in contempt as frustrations mount on records ...
  18. The Hill’s Top Lobbyists 2022
Load more

Video

See all Video