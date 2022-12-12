trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

NASA chief spoke with SpaceX official about Musk’s Twitter ‘distraction’

by Brad Dress - 12/12/22 8:53 AM ET
by Brad Dress - 12/12/22 8:53 AM ET
Greg Nash

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said he pulled aside the head of SpaceX to raise concerns about Elon Musk’s controversies at Twitter potentially affecting the space company.

Nelson said he asked Gwynne Shotwell, the president and COO of SpaceX, last weekend if controversy at Twitter would affect business at SpaceX, a crucial partner for NASA.

“Tell me that the distraction that Elon might have on Twitter is not going to affect SpaceX,” Nelson said he told her, according to NBC News.

Shotwell responded that “you have nothing to worry about,” according to Nelson’s recounting of the conversation.

Nelson told NBC News that he is not concerned about SpaceX, which Musk runs as CEO, and that he was reassured by Shotwell.

“I hugged her with a smile on my face, because I know she is running that thing. She’s running SpaceX,” he said.

Nelson was speaking to reporters after a press conference on Sunday just hours after the Orion capsule returned to Earth, completing the Artemis 1 mission. His comments about Shotwell and SpaceX were also reported by an editor at Ars Technica.

SpaceX ferries NASA astronauts to the International Space Station and has saved the space agency billions of dollars.

SpaceX is also working with NASA for future Artemis missions, which will land astronauts on the moon for the first time in nearly 50 years.

Tags Artemis Bill Nelson Bill Nelson Elon Musk Gwynne Shotwell NASA NASA SpaceX SpaceX Twitter

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump, Biden fortunes shift dramatically post-midterms 
  2. Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan  
  3. Behind-the-scenes hunt builds for McCarthy Speaker alternative
  4. Musk fires back after criticism of gender pronouns tweet about Fauci
  5. Musk calls to prosecute Fauci, drawing swift backlash  
  6. Taylor Greene says Jan. 6 Capitol attack ‘would’ve been armed’ if she ...
  7. Jan. 6 panel eyes new beginning with DOJ as partner in Trump probe
  8. Senate Republican rejects Trump as leader of party
  9. Bout says Griner ‘wanted to shake my hand’ on airport tarmac
  10. The Trump campaign that isn’t
  11. Chris Christie blames Trump, calls Herschel Walker a ‘bad candidate’  
  12. The DeSantis secret weapon that Democrats — and Trump — should fear
  13. Sanders calls Sinema ‘corporate Democrat’ who ‘sabotaged’ legislation
  14. Are the Saudis reconsidering their nuclear posture?
  15. How does this prisoner swap help Putin?
  16. Former US attorney predicts DOJ ‘on a path’ to charge Trump
  17. SpaceX launches private mission to moon 
  18. The Hill’s Morning Report — Congress is running out of time for big fiscal ...
Load more

Video

See all Video