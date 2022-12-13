trending:

Technology

GOP rep urges Musk to relocate Twitter HQ to Florida

by Ines Kagubare - 12/13/22 12:27 PM ET
People walk outside Twitter headquarters
Associated Press/Jeff Chiu
People walk outside Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

Republican Rep. Carlos Gimenez (Fla.) sent a letter on Monday to Elon Musk recommending that he relocate Twitter’s headquarters from San Francisco to Miami.

Gimenez suggested that the move would create “good-paying jobs” and strengthen Miami’s “tech ecosystem.”

He also mentioned that relocating to Florida would free the company from a city that he said has become “openly hostile to diversity of thought and intolerant to those who refuse to conform to the leftist dystopia.”

“We want to encourage you to explore our Free State of Florida and make the move to relocate Twitter to Miami-Dade County,” Gimenez said in the letter. 

Since Musk took over Twitter in late October, he has faced criticism from the left for some of his controversial comments, including most recently when he tweeted that his pronouns are “Prosecute/Fauci,” referring to White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci.

The White House on Monday condemned the tweet mocking Fauci, who is retiring at the end of the year. 

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called Musk’s tweets “personal attacks” that are “incredibly dangerous.”

“They are disgusting, and they are divorced from reality, and we will continue to call that out and be very clear about that,” Jean-Pierre said.

As far as relocating Twitter to another state, Musk previously told employees during a meeting that he had no intention of moving the company’s headquarters from California to Texas like he did with Tesla, but that it would make sense to have “dual-headquarters” in both states, The Verge reported back in November.  

“If we want to move the headquarters to Texas, I think it would play into the idea that Twitter has gone from being left-wing to right-wing, which is not the case,” Musk reportedly told employees.

“This is not a right-wing takeover of Twitter. It is a moderate-wing takeover of Twitter,” he added.

Tags Anthony Fauci Carlos Gimenez Carlos Giménez Elon Musk Elon Musk Florida Twitter

