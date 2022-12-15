trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Tech groups ask Supreme Court to weigh in on Texas social media law

by Julia Shapero - 12/15/22 4:05 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 12/15/22 4:05 PM ET
FILE – Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 16, 2022. The court is set to hear arguments on Dec. 7 in a case from North Carolina, where Republican efforts to draw congressional districts heavily in their favor were blocked by a Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court because the GOP map violated the state constitution. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Two tech industry groups asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to weigh in on a Texas law that would limit major social media companies’ ability to moderate content on their platforms.

The Computer and Communications Association (CCIA) and NetChoice petitioned the Supreme Court to review the case over Texas House Bill 20, which seeks to ban social media platforms from “censoring” users based on their political views.

The law was set to go into effect in December 2021 but has remained tied up in court for the last year over allegations that it violates the First Amendment — arguments that CCIA and NetChoice reiterated in Thursday’s petition to the high court.

“HB20 infringes the core First Amendment rights of Petitioners’ members by denying them editorial control over their own websites, while forcing them to publish speech they do not wish to disseminate,” CCIA and NetChoice said in the brief

A district court judge initially blocked the Texas law from going into effect but was later overturned by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

The tech industry groups — whose members include major tech companies like Meta, Twitter and Google — also asked the Supreme Court to weigh in on a similar law in Florida in October, which was blocked by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

“This case, involving a key Constitutional issue and split appellate court decisions, calls for Supreme Court oversight,” CCIA President Matt Schruers said in a statement.

The Texas and Florida laws have emerged from the states’ Republican-led legislatures in response to growing accusations that social media platforms censor content based on anti-conservative biases.

Tags big tech Computer and Communications Association content moderation NetChoice Social media Supreme Court Texas

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden mocks Trump’s ‘major announcement’ of digital trading cards
  2. Trump’s ‘major announcement’ tease is for release of digital card ...
  3. National Archives releases thousands of JFK assassination records
  4. Fauci responds to DeSantis’s call for COVID-19 vaccine investigation  
  5. ‘Only Kevin’ Republicans ramp up support for McCarthy
  6. The question Republicans dare not ask: Will Trump drop out of the 2024 ...
  7. GOP tempers flare as McCarthy pans McConnell’s spending strategy
  8. The big story on the market downturn: The wealth bubble is popping
  9. Seven scenarios for McCarthy’s Speakership vote — ranked least to most ...
  10. These 9 House Republicans broke from the party to vote for stopgap funding bill
  11. Are you a Verizon customer? Here’s how to get free Netflix premium for 1 year
  12. House passes bill setting vote on Puerto Rico political status
  13. McConnell steps up attacks on a weakened Trump
  14. Musk says he’s taking legal action over Twitter account that tracks his jet
  15. Is this Donald Trump’s Joe McCarthy moment?
  16. Senate rejects Manchin’s energy permitting amendment to defense bill
  17. Peter Thiel calls midterms ‘not merely disastrous but also depressing’ for ...
  18. Trump special counsel has subpoenaed officials in these 7 battleground states
Load more

Video

See all Video