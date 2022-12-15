Several prominent journalists covering Elon Musk suspended from Twitter

Several prominent journalists that cover Twitter and its new CEO Elon Musk were suspended from the social media platform on Thursday night.

Ryan Mac from The New York Times, Drew Harwell from The Washington Post, Donie O’Sullivan from CNN, Micah Lee from The Intercept, Matt Binder from Mashable, independent journalists Aaron Rupar and Tony Webster and political commentator Keith Olbermann all appear to have had their accounts suspended.

The series of suspensions came on the heels of Twitter’s decision to suspend Mastadon’s official account. The social media platform had been suggested as a potential alternative Twitter in the wake of Musk’s chaotic takeover of the company.

Several of the suspended journalists had recently covered Musk’s dispute with Jack Sweeney, who ran a Twitter account that tracked the movements of the billionaire’s jet. That account was suspended on Tuesday, despite Musk’s vows not to ban it just weeks before. Sweeney’s personal account was also suspended.

Musk, who acquired Twitter in late October for $44 billion, has previously described himself as a “free-speech absolutist” and pledged to return “free speech” to the platform by reining in the previous leadership’s content moderation policies.

The Hill has reached out to Twitter for comment.