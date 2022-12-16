trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Ocasio-Cortez, Democrats blast Musk over Twitter bans: ‘Maybe try putting down your phone’

by Julia Shapero - 12/16/22 8:31 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 12/16/22 8:31 AM ET

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and other Democrats blasted Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Thursday night for suspending several prominent journalists from the social media platform.

“You’re a public figure. An extremely controversial and powerful one,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a tweet. “I get feeling unsafe, but descending into abuse of power + erratically banning journalists only increases the intensity around you.”

“Take a beat and lay off the proto-fascism,” she added. “Maybe try putting down your phone.”

Several technology reporters from major outlets, including The New York Times, The Washington Post and CNN, had their accounts suspended on Thursday night after reporting on Musk’s dispute with the creator of the @elonjet account. 

Jack Sweeney, who created the Twitter account that tracked the movements of the billionaire’s private jet, was suspended on Wednesday. Musk has accused the suspended journalists of “doxxing” him in their coverage of Sweeney and the @elonjet account.

“Same doxxing rules apply to ‘journalists’ as to everyone else,” he said in response to tweets about the suspensions, adding, “Criticizing me all day long is totally fine, but doxxing my real-time location and endangering my family is not.”

Rep. Lori Trahan (D-Mass.) said on Thursday that Twitter told her team that day that they would not “retaliate against independent journalists or researchers who publish criticisms of the platform.”

“Less than 12 hours later, multiple technology reporters have been suspended. What’s the deal, @elonmusk?” Trahan asked.

Amid his bid to buy Twitter earlier this year, Musk described himself as a “free-speech absolutist” and promised to restore free speech to platform. 

Since taking over the social media company in late October, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has sought to walk back the content moderation policies of the previous ownership and reinstated several banned accounts, including that of former President Trump.

However, Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) questioned Musk’s commitment to free speech following the spate of suspensions.

“Banning journalists is antithetical to free speech and a tactic of the most disturbed, deranged, and destructive men in human history,” he said in a tweet on Thursday night.

Tags Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Dean Phillips Elon Musk Elon Musk Jack Sweeney Lori Trahan Twitter Twitter suspension

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Democrats introduce legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th ...
  2. Trump blasts polling that shows DeSantis surging: ‘Leading by a lot’ in ...
  3. Biden mocks Trump’s ‘major announcement’ of digital trading cards
  4. More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased
  5. The big story on the market downturn: The wealth bubble is popping
  6. Fauci responds to DeSantis’s call for COVID-19 vaccine investigation  
  7. Trump’s ‘major announcement’ tease is for release of digital card ...
  8. Trump’s digital cards sell out within a day
  9. Senate rejects Manchin’s energy permitting amendment to defense bill
  10. Senate GOP faces politics vs. policy battle on marijuana
  11. Social Security 2023: Here’s when the 8.7% increase in benefits kicks in
  12. Majority of states call on Supreme Court to review constitutionality of CFPB ...
  13. Elon Musk defends banning of journalists: ‘You dox, you get suspended’
  14. The Hill’s Morning Report — Government shutdown averted as Senate passes ...
  15. McConnell steps up attacks on a weakened Trump
  16. Trump sues Pulitzer board for defamation in defending winning Russia collusion ...
  17. Senate sends $858 billion defense bill to Biden’s desk
  18. GOP tempers flare as McCarthy pans McConnell’s spending strategy
Load more

Video

See all Video