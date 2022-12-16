trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Trump’s digital cards sell out within a day

by Brett Samuels - 12/16/22 11:09 AM ET
by Brett Samuels - 12/16/22 11:09 AM ET

Former President Trump’s digital trading cards have sold out less than 24 hours after he first announced they were available.

As of Friday morning, the site selling the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) says they are sold out, and links to purchase the digital cards are no longer available. 

OpenSea Data, which tracks the sales and markets for NFTs, indicated there were 45,000 of the Trump cards initially made available for purchase for $99 each. The Trump digital cards were the top trending item on the site as of Friday morning.

Trump posted on Truth Social on Wednesday that he would be making a “major announcement” without providing any details. Some had speculated the announcement would be related to the Speaker race playing out among House Republicans or Trump’s largely inactive 2024 presidential campaign.

Instead, Trump revealed a line of digital trading cards that could be purchased with cryptocurrency or a credit card. Proceeds from the cards — which, among other looks, depict the former president as an astronaut and a cowboy — will not go to Trump’s campaign but to Trump himself through a licensing deal.

The announcement drew mockery and disbelief from liberals and some conservatives. 

President Biden tweeted that he had some “major announcements” of his own, listing off a series of policy wins in recent weeks. Stephen Bannon, a former Trump White House and campaign official, appeared exasperated by the announcement during his radio show on Thursday and suggested whoever was involved with the effort should be fired.

Tags Biden Donald Trump NFTs Stephen Bannon Steve Bannon

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump’s digital cards sell out within a day
  2. House Democrats introduce legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th ...
  3. Trump blasts polling that shows DeSantis surging: ‘Leading by a lot’ in ...
  4. Biden mocks Trump’s ‘major announcement’ of digital trading cards
  5. More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased
  6. Fauci responds to DeSantis’s call for COVID-19 vaccine investigation  
  7. The big story on the market downturn: The wealth bubble is popping
  8. Trump’s ‘major announcement’ tease is for release of digital card ...
  9. Senate GOP faces politics vs. policy battle on marijuana
  10. Social Security 2023: Here’s when the 8.7% increase in benefits kicks in
  11. Majority of states call on Supreme Court to review constitutionality of CFPB ...
  12. Senate rejects Manchin’s energy permitting amendment to defense bill
  13. Elon Musk defends banning of journalists: ‘You dox, you get suspended’
  14. The question Republicans dare not ask: Will Trump drop out of the 2024 ...
  15. Trump sues Pulitzer board for defamation in defending winning Russia collusion ...
  16. McConnell steps up attacks on a weakened Trump
  17. Senate sends $858 billion defense bill to Biden’s desk
  18. Griner thanks Biden, says she’ll do ‘whatever I can’ to help bring Whelan ...
Load more

Video

See all Video