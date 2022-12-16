trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

EU official warns Musk of ‘red lines’ and ‘sanctions’ to come following suspension of journalists on Twitter

by Jared Gans - 12/16/22 3:23 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 12/16/22 3:23 PM ET
Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, on March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

A top official for the European Union warned Twitter CEO Elon Musk about “red lines” that exist and potential “sanctions” to come following the platform’s suspension of multiple journalists who cover him and Twitter. 

Věra Jourová, the vice president for values and transparency on the European Commission, tweeted that the EU’s Digital Services Act requires “respect for media freedom and fundamental rights” and the Media Freedom Act reinforces this. 

“@elonmusk should be aware of that. There are red lines. And sanctions, soon,” she said. 

Jourová’s post came after the accounts of reporters for media outlets like The New York Times, CNN and Voice of America were suspended on Thursday. Musk posted on Twitter that that journalists were sharing private information about his whereabouts that amounted to “assassination coordinates,” but he did not provide evidence of this. 

Musk on Wednesday suspended an account that automatically tracked the location of his private jet using publicly available information despite previously saying that it would not be banned, and the journalists whose accounts were suspended were covering that account’s suspension. 

Musk has defended the suspensions, saying in a tweet on Thursday that the “same doxxing rules apply to ‘journalists’ as to everyone else,” adding, “Criticizing me all day long is totally fine, but doxxing my real-time location and endangering my family is not.” 

Musk posted a poll on his account on Friday to ask users whether the accounts should be unfrozen immediately or in seven days. 

He posted one on Thursday where users could vote for “now,” “tomorrow,” “7 days from now” or “longer.” A plurality voted for “now,” but Musk said there were too many options and he would redo the poll.

Tags CNN Elon Musk Elon Musk European Commission European Union free press New York Times sanctions Twitter Twitter suspensions Voice of America Věra Jourová

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump’s digital cards sell out within a day
  2. House Democrats introduce legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th ...
  3. More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased
  4. Fauci responds to DeSantis’s call for COVID-19 vaccine investigation  
  5. Biden mocks Trump’s ‘major announcement’ of digital trading cards
  6. Trump blasts polling that shows DeSantis surging: ‘Leading by a lot’ in ...
  7. The big story on the market downturn: The wealth bubble is popping
  8. Social Security 2023: Here’s when the 8.7% increase in benefits kicks in
  9. NC Supreme Court strikes down voter ID constitutional amendment
  10. McCarthy says 5 GOP opponents have not moved
  11. Trump’s ‘major announcement’ tease is for release of digital card ...
  12. Senate rejects Manchin’s energy permitting amendment to defense bill
  13. HBCU Winston-Salem State issues response to student being arrested in classroom
  14. Senate GOP faces politics vs. policy battle on marijuana
  15. Trump sues Pulitzer board for defamation in defending winning Russia collusion ...
  16. Elon Musk defends banning of journalists: ‘You dox, you get suspended’
  17. Majority of states call on Supreme Court to review constitutionality of CFPB ...
  18. Biden signs short-term bill to keep government open
Load more

Video

See all Video