trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Pelosi backs adding government device ban of TikTok to funding bill

by Rebecca Klar - 12/16/22 4:20 PM ET
by Rebecca Klar - 12/16/22 4:20 PM ET
A logo of a smartphone app TikTok is seen on a user post on a smartphone screen Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) supports adding legislation to ban TikTok on government devices to a federal funding bill, a spokesperson confirmed Friday. 

Support from the Speaker brings the effort, which gained unanimous support in a separate vote in the Senate, closer to being adopted in the omnibus bill next week. 

The Speaker’s support for the effort to keep the Chinese-owned social media app off government devices was first reported by Punchbowl News. 

Before heading to President Biden’s desk for a signature, the provision would have to be adopted in a Senate version of a government funding bill. 

The Senate unanimously voted to approve Sen. Josh Hawley’s (R-Mo.) “No TikTok on Government Devices Act” on Wednesday, signaling that there would be support in the upper chamber. The bill would prohibit certain individuals from downloading or using the video-sharing app TikTok on “any device issued by the United States or a government corporation.”

The growing momentum to pass a federal ban follows similar action from more than half a dozen GOP-led states, instituting TikTok bans on state-government owned devices. 

Supporters of such efforts have said that TikTok, owned by Beijing-based company ByteDance, poses security risks. 

TikTok spokesperson Brooke Oberwetter said in a statement that “politicians with national security concerns should encourage the Administration to conclude its national security review of TikTok.”

“The agreement under review will meaningfully address any security concerns that have been raised at both the federal and state level. These plans have been developed under the oversight of our country’s top national security agencies—plans that we are well underway in implementing—to further secure our platform in the United States, and we will continue to brief lawmakers on them,” Oberwetter added.

On Thursday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to directly comment on the White House’s view of the legislation to ban TikTok on government issued devices. 

“We’re going to let Congress move forward with their processes on this,” she said.

Tags Biden Josh Hawley Josh Hawley Karine Jean-Pierre Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi No TikTok on Government Devices Ac TikTok TikTok ban

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump’s digital cards sell out within a day
  2. McCarthy says 5 GOP opponents have not moved
  3. House Democrats introduce legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th ...
  4. More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased
  5. Fauci responds to DeSantis’s call for COVID-19 vaccine investigation  
  6. Biden mocks Trump’s ‘major announcement’ of digital trading cards
  7. Trump blasts polling that shows DeSantis surging: ‘Leading by a lot’ in ...
  8. The big story on the market downturn: The wealth bubble is popping
  9. Huge Berlin aquarium bursts, unleashing flood of devastation
  10. Social Security 2023: Here’s when the 8.7% increase in benefits kicks in
  11. Trump’s ‘major announcement’ tease is for release of digital card ...
  12. NC Supreme Court strikes down voter ID constitutional amendment
  13. Trump sues Pulitzer board for defamation in defending winning Russia collusion ...
  14. Feds have gained access to emails from Trump allies, Perry, Eastman, unsealed ...
  15. Majority of states call on Supreme Court to review constitutionality of CFPB ...
  16. Senate GOP faces politics vs. policy battle on marijuana
  17. HBCU Winston-Salem State issues response to student being arrested in classroom
  18. US pilot ejects from fighter jet in bizarre crash on Texas runway
Load more

Video

See all Video