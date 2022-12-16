trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Commentators, lawmakers raise the alarm over Musk Twitter suspensions

by Jared Gans - 12/16/22 7:48 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 12/16/22 7:48 PM ET
The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Commentators from both sides of the aisle and lawmakers are raising alarms about Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s move to suspend journalists who have covered him on the platform as Musk accuses them of doxing him. 

A variety of celebrities and politicians throughout the country and world have slammed Musk for the suspensions, which occurred Thursday night. Musk has said the journalists, who work for outlets like The New York Times, The Washington Post and CNN, have posted information about his location. 

Those who were suspended were covering Twitter’s suspension of an account that tracks the location of Musk’s private jet using publicly available data. Musk defended suspending the account and those of journalists, stating on Twitter that “Criticizing me all day long is totally fine, but doxxing my real-time location and endangering my family is not.” 

Musk has described himself as a free speech “absolutist” and previously said he would not suspend the account tracking his flight locations, but some are now criticizing Musk for hypocrisy on what speech is accepted on the platform. 

CNN’s senior media reporter, Oliver Darcy, said on “CNN This Morning” that Musk’s actions show a “lack of commitment” to free speech. 

“I don’t know how you can claim to support free speech and then ban journalists from The New York Times, CNN, The Washington Post and others yesterday,” he said, adding that Musk’s defense of the suspensions about protecting himself from doxxing are not true or valid. 

CNN’s Don Lemon said Musk has shown he does not have a plan for Twitter and has “thin skin.” 

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) called out Musk on Twitter, saying he is a public figure and that the suspensions will not have the desired effect. 

“I get feeling unsafe, but descending into abuse of power + erratically banning journalists only increases the intensity around you,” she said. 

Rep. Lori Trahan (D-Mass.) tweeted that Musk had just told her team that Twitter would not retaliate against journalists who publish criticisms of the platform, tagging him to ask, “What’s the deal, @elonmusk?” 

Some conservatives who have supported Musk’s changes to the platform since he took over the company in October also criticized the suspensions. 

Conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro tweeted that he is sympathetic to Musk’s attempt to stop doxing on the platform, but it is generally referring to giving someone’s real-time location, not speculating based on publicly available flight data. 

Jason Miller, who served as the main spokesperson for former President Trump’s 2016 campaign, told NBC News that the banning of certain accounts is “problematic” as free press is “critical” to a free society. 

A top official for the European Union also warned Musk of action that may be taken against the platform for the suspensions, saying that “sanctions” may be to come. She said the EU’s Digital Services Act and Media Freedom Act protect media freedom and fundamental rights. 

“There are red lines,” she said.

Tags Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Ben Shapiro CNN doxing Elon Musk Elon Musk free press Free speech Jason Miller Jason Miller Lori Trahan New York Times Twitter Twitter suspensions Washington Post

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased
  2. House Democrats introduce legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th ...
  3. Trump’s digital cards sell out within a day
  4. Fauci responds to DeSantis’s call for COVID-19 vaccine investigation  
  5. Social Security 2023: Here’s when the 8.7% increase in benefits kicks in
  6. McCarthy says 5 GOP opponents have not moved
  7. Trump blasts polling that shows DeSantis surging: ‘Leading by a lot’ in ...
  8. The big story on the market downturn: The wealth bubble is popping
  9. Jan. 6 committee to vote on at least three criminal referrals targeting ...
  10. Five things to know about the end of Title 42
  11. Biden mocks Trump’s ‘major announcement’ of digital trading cards
  12. Trump’s ‘major announcement’ tease is for release of digital card ...
  13. Kentucky Supreme Court rules state school choice law unconstitutional
  14. NC Supreme Court strikes down voter ID constitutional amendment
  15. Majority of states call on Supreme Court to review constitutionality of CFPB ...
  16. HBCU Winston-Salem State issues response to student being arrested in classroom
  17. Senate GOP faces politics vs. policy battle on marijuana
  18. Are you a Verizon customer? Here’s how to get free Netflix premium for 1 year
Load more

Video

See all Video