Commentators, lawmakers raise the alarm over Musk Twitter suspensions

Commentators from both sides of the aisle and lawmakers are raising alarms about Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s move to suspend journalists who have covered him on the platform as Musk accuses them of doxing him.

A variety of celebrities and politicians throughout the country and world have slammed Musk for the suspensions, which occurred Thursday night. Musk has said the journalists, who work for outlets like The New York Times, The Washington Post and CNN, have posted information about his location.

Those who were suspended were covering Twitter’s suspension of an account that tracks the location of Musk’s private jet using publicly available data. Musk defended suspending the account and those of journalists, stating on Twitter that “Criticizing me all day long is totally fine, but doxxing my real-time location and endangering my family is not.”

Musk has described himself as a free speech “absolutist” and previously said he would not suspend the account tracking his flight locations, but some are now criticizing Musk for hypocrisy on what speech is accepted on the platform.

CNN’s senior media reporter, Oliver Darcy, said on “CNN This Morning” that Musk’s actions show a “lack of commitment” to free speech.

“I don’t know how you can claim to support free speech and then ban journalists from The New York Times, CNN, The Washington Post and others yesterday,” he said, adding that Musk’s defense of the suspensions about protecting himself from doxxing are not true or valid.

CNN’s Don Lemon said Musk has shown he does not have a plan for Twitter and has “thin skin.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) called out Musk on Twitter, saying he is a public figure and that the suspensions will not have the desired effect.

“I get feeling unsafe, but descending into abuse of power + erratically banning journalists only increases the intensity around you,” she said.

Rep. Lori Trahan (D-Mass.) tweeted that Musk had just told her team that Twitter would not retaliate against journalists who publish criticisms of the platform, tagging him to ask, “What’s the deal, @elonmusk?”

Some conservatives who have supported Musk’s changes to the platform since he took over the company in October also criticized the suspensions.

Conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro tweeted that he is sympathetic to Musk’s attempt to stop doxing on the platform, but it is generally referring to giving someone’s real-time location, not speculating based on publicly available flight data.

Jason Miller, who served as the main spokesperson for former President Trump’s 2016 campaign, told NBC News that the banning of certain accounts is “problematic” as free press is “critical” to a free society.

A top official for the European Union also warned Musk of action that may be taken against the platform for the suspensions, saying that “sanctions” may be to come. She said the EU’s Digital Services Act and Media Freedom Act protect media freedom and fundamental rights.

“There are red lines,” she said.