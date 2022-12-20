trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Musk says US has been harmed by having Warren as senator

by Jared Gans - 12/20/22 10:33 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 12/20/22 10:33 AM ET

Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Tuesday that the United States has “definitely” been harmed by having Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) serve in the Senate. 

Musk made the comment in response to a tweet from former Tesla program manager Farzad Mesbahi, who is now a content-creator, according to his LinkedIn profile. Mesbahi retweeted a post about a letter that Warren sent to the chairman of the board of Tesla, which Musk also owns, asking if shareholders have been hurt financially by Musk’s time running Twitter. 

“Elizabeth Warren is the last person I would ever want anywhere close to Tesla,” Mesbahi posted

Tesla stock has lost almost a third of its value since Musk completed his acquisition of Twitter at the end of October. 

Warren wrote in her letter that she is concerned Tesla’s board has “failed to meet” its “legal duty” to ensure Musk is not treating the company as his “private plaything.” She also asked how the board is handling “conflicts of interest, misappropriation of corporate assets, and other actions by Mr. Musk that appear not to be in the best interests of Tesla and its shareholders.”

She noted that Musk’s deal to buy Twitter gave Tesla $1 billion yearly interest payments to make, an amount which exceeds its annual cash flow. 

The Hill has reached out to Warren’s office for comment.

Tags Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Warren Elon Musk Elon Musk Elon Musk Tesla Tesla Tesla shareholders Twitter Twitter Twitter acquisition

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Many Senate Republicans aren’t protecting Trump after Jan. 6 panel’s nod to ...
  2. After years of fighting for it, Democrats may release Trump tax return ...
  3. Arizona judge dismisses most of Kari Lake’s lawsuit challenging election ...
  4. McConnell on Jan. 6 criminal referral of Trump: ‘Entire nation knows who is ...
  5. What made the cut in Congress’s 4,155-page, $1.7 trillion funding bill ...
  6. Rand Paul endorses Electoral Count Act reform
  7. How Trump is likely to be haunted by Jan. 6 panel long after its exit
  8. Trump responds to Jan. 6 criminal referrals: ‘It strengthens me’ 
  9. These are the fast-growing cities in the nation: study
  10. Congressional negotiators roll out sweeping $1.7 trillion funding bill 
  11. California cities dominate list of happiest in US: study
  12. Boebert says she won’t support McCarthy without mechanism to remove Speaker
  13. Facing recession and political pressure, the Fed will move inflation goalposts
  14. German court convicts 97-year-old ex-secretary at Nazi camp
  15. Musk says US has been harmed by having Warren as senator
  16. Supreme Court puts brakes on Title 42’s expiration  
  17. Kari Lake calls for imprisoning Maricopa County election officials
  18. Live coverage: Jan. 6 committee refers Trump for 4 criminal violations
Load more

Video

See all Video