trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Musk: Only Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to vote on platforms policy polls

by Olafimihan Oshin - 12/20/22 11:34 AM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 12/20/22 11:34 AM ET
Elon Musk arrives at Baron Investment Conference at the Metropolitan Opera House, Nov. 4, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, file)

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said that users who are subscribed to the platform’s Twitter Blue service will be able to vote on the social media platform’s policy polls. 

In a Twitter thread on Monday, a Twitter Blue subscriber suggested to the 51-year-old billionaire that only Blue subscribers should be the only users on the platform to vote on policy changes. 

Twitter Blue is the social media platform’s subscription service that allows users to become verified with its trademark blue checkmark and unlock the following features such as reading news articles and undoing posted tweets. 

“Blue subscribers should be the only ones that can vote in policy related polls,” the Twitter user suggested to Musk. “We actually have skin in the game.” 

“Good point,” Musk replied to the user. “Twitter will make that change.”

The latest possible policy change follows a poll Musk conducted on Sunday where a majority of respondents said that the billionaire should step down from his current position as CEO of the company. 

In a twelve-hour live poll with 17.5 million total votes tallied, 57.5 percent of respondents said that Musk should step down while 42 percent of those surveyed said he shouldn’t make that move.

Musk has tweeted that he “will abide by the results of this poll.” 

Twitter has been at the center of controversy since Musk officially acquired the company in October for $44 billion, as Musk has received widespread criticism from politicians, public figures, and pundits. 

Musk’s acquisition of Twitter led to the firing of many company employees including top executives, the dissolving of its board of directors, and a slew of questionable decisions that have led users to look at other alternative social media platforms. 

Musk suspended accounts of journalists last week who have covered him critically, only to lift bans on certain journalists after conducting a poll in which 59 percent of Twitter users called for those accounts to be restored immediately.

Tags Elon Musk Elon Musk Elon Musk Twitter takeover Twitter blue Twitter Inc.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Many Senate Republicans aren’t protecting Trump after Jan. 6 panel’s nod to ...
  2. After years of fighting for it, Democrats may release Trump tax return ...
  3. What made the cut in Congress’s 4,155-page, $1.7 trillion funding bill ...
  4. Arizona judge dismisses most of Kari Lake’s lawsuit challenging election ...
  5. McConnell on Jan. 6 criminal referral of Trump: ‘Entire nation knows who is ...
  6. House GOP bloc threatens to ‘thwart’ legislative priorities of GOP senators ...
  7. Trump responds to Jan. 6 criminal referrals: ‘It strengthens me’ 
  8. How Trump is likely to be haunted by Jan. 6 panel long after its exit
  9. These are the fast-growing cities in the nation: study
  10. Rand Paul endorses Electoral Count Act reform
  11. Congressional negotiators roll out sweeping $1.7 trillion funding bill 
  12. California cities dominate list of happiest in US: study
  13. Musk says US has been harmed by having Warren as senator
  14. Facing recession and political pressure, the Fed will move inflation goalposts
  15. Kari Lake calls for imprisoning Maricopa County election officials
  16. Supreme Court puts brakes on Title 42’s expiration  
  17. Boebert says she won’t support McCarthy without mechanism to remove Speaker
  18. Read the full 4,155-page, $1.7 trillion government funding bill released by ...
Load more

Video

See all Video