Musk: Only Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to vote on platforms policy polls

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said that users who are subscribed to the platform’s Twitter Blue service will be able to vote on the social media platform’s policy polls.

In a Twitter thread on Monday, a Twitter Blue subscriber suggested to the 51-year-old billionaire that only Blue subscribers should be the only users on the platform to vote on policy changes.

Twitter Blue is the social media platform’s subscription service that allows users to become verified with its trademark blue checkmark and unlock the following features such as reading news articles and undoing posted tweets.

“Blue subscribers should be the only ones that can vote in policy related polls,” the Twitter user suggested to Musk. “We actually have skin in the game.”

“Good point,” Musk replied to the user. “Twitter will make that change.”

The latest possible policy change follows a poll Musk conducted on Sunday where a majority of respondents said that the billionaire should step down from his current position as CEO of the company.

In a twelve-hour live poll with 17.5 million total votes tallied, 57.5 percent of respondents said that Musk should step down while 42 percent of those surveyed said he shouldn’t make that move.

Musk has tweeted that he “will abide by the results of this poll.”

Twitter has been at the center of controversy since Musk officially acquired the company in October for $44 billion, as Musk has received widespread criticism from politicians, public figures, and pundits.

Musk’s acquisition of Twitter led to the firing of many company employees including top executives, the dissolving of its board of directors, and a slew of questionable decisions that have led users to look at other alternative social media platforms.

Musk suspended accounts of journalists last week who have covered him critically, only to lift bans on certain journalists after conducting a poll in which 59 percent of Twitter users called for those accounts to be restored immediately.