trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

TikTok parent company employees inappropriately gained access to American users’ data: report

by Brad Dress - 12/22/22 5:51 PM ET
by Brad Dress - 12/22/22 5:51 PM ET
A logo of a smartphone app TikTok is seen on a user post on a smartphone screen Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Employees with the Chinese parent company of video-sharing platform TikTok inappropriately gained access to the user data of American citizens, according to internal emails reviewed by The New York Times.

ByteDance explained in the emails that an internal investigation found the employees gained access to the data of two U.S. journalists and people associated with them over the summer.

The employees, who were part of a monitoring program at the company, were probing the journalists, one now at Forbes and the other at the Financial Times, to find the sources of suspected leaks, according to The Times.

Forbes reported on Thursday that two additional journalists with the company were tracked by ByteDance employees.

All three Forbes journalists were formerly at BuzzFeed News, which reported in June that ByteDance has repeatedly accessed the user data of American citizens.

While the effort to find the source of the leaks failed, the employees gained access to data from at least two reporters and a few other users connected to them through their TikTok accounts.

All four ByteDance employees – two of whom were based in the U.S. and the other two based in China — were fired and the internal audit and risk team has been restructured, according to The Times. Access to U.S. user data was removed from the department.

ByteDance’s general counsel announced the findings of the investigation, which was conducted by an outside law firm, according to The Times.

ByteDance’s chief executive, Rubo Liang, said in an email to employees reviewed by The Times that he was “deeply disappointed” in the findings.

“The public trust that we have spent huge efforts building is going to be significantly undermined by the misconduct of a few individuals,” Liang wrote.

The internal investigation was launched after Forbes reported in October that a ByteDance team planned to monitor the personal location of specific American citizens.

The findings at least partially confirm existing concerns about Chinese-owned ByteDance employees gaining access to the private data of U.S. citizens.

The U.S. government is increasingly worried about the privacy and security of American’s data on TikTok, one of the most popular social media apps in the world, as tensions rise with China.

The ruling communist government in China operates tight control over businesses and companies.

Several states have recently banned TikTok for use on government devices and the $1.7 trillion spending package making its way through Congress includes a federal ban of TikTok on government phones.

Tags ByteDance data privacy tiktok

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The Gay World War? Inside Putin’s warped reality
  2. The trouble with Harry and Meghan
  3. These are the last-minute changes the Senate made to the $1.7 trillion omnibus
  4. Senate passes $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package
  5. Schumer breaks Title 42 spending bill logjam with Sinema’s help
  6. Sean Hannity admits in deposition he didn’t believe Trump voter fraud claims
  7. How Trump paid $0 in income tax in 2020
  8. Cassidy Hutchinson transcript details efforts to downplay her Jan. 6 testimony
  9. Five things we’ve learned through the release of Trump’s tax records
  10. House passes bill requiring presidential tax audits after revelation Trump ...
  11. House GOP group vowing retribution on pro-omnibus Republicans grows
  12. SEAL team commander found dead in California residence
  13. Trump calls spending bill a ‘disaster’: ‘Every single Republican should ...
  14. Electoral Count Act set to deliver another blow to Trump
  15. Republican ‘shadow committee’ issues Jan. 6 counter-report
  16. On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal 
  17. 5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze
  18. Churchgoing and belief in God stand at historic lows, despite ...
Load more

Video

See all Video