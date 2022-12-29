Twitter back online after widespread outage Wednesday night

Social media platform Twitter is back up and running after experiencing a widespread outage Wednesday night that affected thousands of users.

According to Downdetector, an online platform that provides the real-time status of various websites and social media platforms, more than 10,000 reports of outages on Twitter were made by U.S. users of the platform.

Eighty-two percent of users reported problems with Twitter’s website, while 10 percent of users reported issues with the platform’s app and 8 percent reported server connection problems.

Downdetector also reported Twitter outages in multiple countries such as Germany, Italy, Canada, the United Kingdom and France.

In a tweet, Twitter CEO Elon Musk, without confirming the outage situation, said that the platform was undergoing significant changes to its server architecture.

“Significant backend server architecture changes rolled out,” Musk wrote in a tweet on Wednesday. “Twitter should feel faster.”

Musk also tweeted that he was still able to use the platform amid a discussion with other users.

“Works for me,” Musk tweeted in response to a user who shared their own issues with the website.

Twitter has been at the center of controversy and issues since Musk officially acquired the company in October for $44 billion, and Musk has received widespread criticism from politicians, public figures and pundits.

Musk’s acquisition of Twitter led to the firing of many company employees including top executives, the dissolving of its board of directors and a slew of questionable decisions that have led users to look at other alternative social media platforms.

Musk, whose is also the CEO of Tesla Motors and SpaceX, announced plans last week to step down from his role as the social media platform’s CEO after a majority of users said he should resign as head of the company in a poll he posted on his account.