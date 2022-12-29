trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Twitter back online after widespread outage Wednesday night

by Olafimihan Oshin - 12/29/22 9:14 AM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 12/29/22 9:14 AM ET
FILE – A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Twitter has suspended an account that used publicly available flight data to track Elon Musk’s private jet, despite a pledge by the social media platform’s new owner to keep it up because of his free speech principles. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Social media platform Twitter is back up and running after experiencing a widespread outage Wednesday night that affected thousands of users. 

According to Downdetector, an online platform that provides the real-time status of various websites and social media platforms, more than 10,000 reports of outages on Twitter were made by U.S. users of the platform. 

Eighty-two percent of users reported problems with Twitter’s website, while 10 percent of users reported issues with the platform’s app and 8 percent reported server connection problems. 

Downdetector also reported Twitter outages in multiple countries such as Germany, Italy, Canada, the United Kingdom and France. 

In a tweet, Twitter CEO Elon Musk, without confirming the outage situation, said that the platform was undergoing significant changes to its server architecture. 

“Significant backend server architecture changes rolled out,” Musk wrote in a tweet on Wednesday. “Twitter should feel faster.”

Musk also tweeted that he was still able to use the platform amid a discussion with other users. 

“Works for me,” Musk tweeted in response to a user who shared their own issues with the website. 

Twitter has been at the center of controversy and issues since Musk officially acquired the company in October for $44 billion, and Musk has received widespread criticism from politicians, public figures and pundits. 

Musk’s acquisition of Twitter led to the firing of many company employees including top executives, the dissolving of its board of directors and a slew of questionable decisions that have led users to look at other alternative social media platforms. 

Musk, whose is also the CEO of Tesla Motors and SpaceX, announced plans last week to step down from his role as the social media platform’s CEO after a majority of users said he should resign as head of the company in a poll he posted on his account.

Tags Elon Musk Elon Musk Elon Musk Twitter takeover Twitter Twitter Twitter outages

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Divided GOP enters 2023 attacking itself
  2. DeSantis administration launches investigation into holiday drag show
  3. George Santos puts GOP in a tight spot
  4. Republicans rethink abortion strategy after bruising midterms
  5. FDA recalls blood pressure medication over cancer risks
  6. Biden doesn’t trust some Secret Service, doesn’t believe ‘details’ of ...
  7. Here’s what the Supreme Court’s decision on Title 42 means
  8. Tulsi Gabbard tears into George Santos during Fox interview: ‘Do you have no ...
  9. Cassidy Hutchinson transcript reveals new low for Trump World
  10. Hutchinson: Marjorie Taylor Greene discussed QAnon with Trump, Meadows
  11. Union blasts Southwest: ‘Leadership shortcomings’ have led to ‘repeated ...
  12. More than 2,300 Southwest flights already canceled for Thursday
  13. Murder, Putin wrote?
  14. Rep. Raskin announces cancer diagnosis
  15. Pence spokesman says document showing FEC ‘filing’ is fake
  16. Buttigieg faces key test amid Southwest meltdown
  17. Greta Thunberg one-ups Andrew Tate on Twitter
  18. Pope Benedict ‘lucid and alert,’ but in serious condition
Load more

Video

See all Video