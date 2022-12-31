trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

TikTok banned from official devices managed by House

by Jared Gans - 12/31/22 8:01 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 12/31/22 8:01 AM ET
(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

The House’s chief administrative officer banned TikTok from all mobile devices that the body manages this week, ahead of the federal government joining a growing number of states in prohibiting employees from having the app on their government-issued phones. 

Multiple news outlets reported that Catherine Szpindor, the head of the office responsible for providing House members, officers and staff with administrative, technical and operational assistance, sent a memo to all House lawmakers and staff on Tuesday, saying that the app is considered “high risk” due to multiple security issues. 

“House staff are NOT allowed to download the TikTok app on any House mobile devices,” the memo said, according to NBC. “If you have the TikTok app on your House mobile device, you will be contacted to remove it.” 

With the move, the House joined more than a dozen states and several federal agencies that had previously taken action to ban the app on government devices. 

The Hill has reached out to Szpindor’s office for confirmation. 

A ban on the app on all devices issued by the federal government is set to go into effect following President Biden’s signing of the $1.7 trillion omnibus government funding package. A bill to issue the ban was included in the package after the Senate unanimously approved it and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) indicated she supported it. 

TikTok is owned by a Chinese-based company, ByteDance, and some lawmakers and officials have expressed concerns about the app’s security measures and potential for sharing data with the Chinese government. 

The Hill has reached out to TikTok for comment. 

A TikTok spokesperson has previously said in response to states banning the app on government devices that the company is disappointed with the actions, and insisted it is “categorically false” that any user data would be shared with the Chinese government. They also said the company is working with the federal government to improve its data protection policies. 

The social media platform has soared in popularity in recent years, especially among young people, and has more than 85 million users in the United States. 

The memo from the Szpindor states that anyone with TikTok on their device would be contacted about deleting it, and any future downloads of the app are prohibited, Reuters reported

A few lawmakers also introduced legislation earlier this month to ban the app nationwide.

Tags Biden Catherine Szpindor House chief administrative officer Nancy Pelosi security concerns TikTok TikTok ban

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Scrutiny turns to George Santos’s campaign funding
  2. ‘Absolutely shocking’: Traveler records airport police threatening to ...
  3. The political winners and losers of 2022
  4. GOP doubts grow over Kari Lake’s future in Arizona
  5. Immigration, energy, abortion: Scalise announces first legislation for House GOP
  6. Greene, Raskin set aside differences in Twitter exchange following Raskin’s ...
  7. Trump blasts Democrats, Supreme Court after House releases tax returns
  8. Butterfield resigns from Congress ahead of starting lobbying job
  9. Sinner or saint, George Santos must be seated
  10. What we know about suspect arrested in University of Idaho murders
  11. The real impact of Trumpism
  12. Why is Ruth’s Chris Steak House called ‘Ruth’s Chris Steak House’?
  13. Mark McCloskey won’t get his guns or money back despite pardon, Missouri ...
  14. Questions loom at CNN after difficult year 
  15. Pelosi announces maximum salary for House staff being raised to $212,000
  16. Former top Trump aide: Kayleigh McEnany ‘a liar and an opportunist’ 
  17. DeSantis administration launches investigation into holiday drag show
  18. Trump’s tax returns show real estate losses, inheritance impact, no 2020 ...
Load more

Video

See all Video