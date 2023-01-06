trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

US electric vehicle sales surge in 2022, gain on Tesla

by Lauren Sforza - 01/06/23 10:46 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 01/06/23 10:46 AM ET
The logo of Tesla model 3 is seen at the Auto show on Oct. 3, 2018, in Paris. Tesla delivered its first electric semis to PepsiCo Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, more than three years after Elon Musk said the company would start making the trucks. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

U.S. electric vehicle sales jumped by two-thirds in 2022 as sales for the overall auto industry dropped, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

Fully electric vehicles jumped in popularity last year, making up 5.8 percent of all vehicles sold in 2022, an increase from 3.2 percent in 2021, according to The Wall Street Journal. The new data, which the publication gathered from market-research firm Motor Intelligence, comes after the overall U.S. auto industry saw its worst sale year in over a decade, with sales falling 8 percent in 2022.

Tesla made up 65 percent of the electric-vehicle industry sales last year, a significant decrease from its 72 percent in 2021, according to The Wall Street Journal. Ford Motor Co. held the second spot by accounting for 7.6 percent of U.S. electric vehicle sales, and Hyundai Motor. Co and affiliate Kia Corp held the third top spot by making up 7.1 percent of electric vehicle sales, the report said.

Many automakers have also raised prices on their electric vehicles due to the rising costs of necessary materials, like lithium. The Wall Street Journal reported that the average cost of an electric vehicle was $66,000 during the summer in 2022, a significant increase from the $51,000 price tag a year earlier.

Tesla did not deliver as many vehicles as they initially intended to in 2022, increasing deliveries by 40 percent last year instead of its goal of more than 50 percent, according to a separate report published by The Wall Street Journal. Tesla delivered 1.31 million vehicles in 2022, falling short of the 1.4 million deliveries needed to reach its 50 percent goal.

Tesla recalled more than 1 million vehicles in September over automatic windows that could pinch a driver or passenger and potentially cause injuries while closing. Tesla also laid off 200 employees in June and closed one of its offices in California.

Tags auto industry Electric vehicles Elon Musk Tesla

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Speaker vote: McCarthy picks up multiple holdout votes on 12th ballot
  2. Here are the 20 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker
  3. House Speaker election explained: What to know
  4. Trump’s clout takes hit from Speaker’s fight
  5. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  6. Gaetz says he ‘will resign’ if Democrats help elect a moderate Republican ...
  7. Watch live: House meets for fourth day of Speaker votes
  8. House Speaker vote: House votes to adjourn after McCarthy falls short 11th time
  9. The Memo: Chip Roy seizes his moment
  10. Americans wonder: What’s wrong with Kevin McCarthy?
  11. House Democrats, one GOP lawmaker mark Jan. 6 attack
  12. The Hill’s Morning Report — Speaker deal slowly coming together
  13. McCarthy, opponents inch toward deal to end Speakership fight
  14. Federal judge orders Trump to provide name of private investigators in document ...
  15. Democrats worry over potential of retirements in Senate
  16. Gaetz on Trump backing of McCarthy: ‘HR wasn’t always his strong suit’
  17. NFL cancels Bills-Bengals game, modifies playoffs
  18. The Hill’s 12:30 Report — McCarthy crawls toward Speakership
Load more

Video

See all Video