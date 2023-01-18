trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Musk says Biden may try to ‘weaponize’ government against Twitter if Trump returns

by Jared Gans - 01/18/23 4:13 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 01/18/23 4:13 PM ET
AP Photo/Susan Walsh
Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, on March 9, 2020.

Elon Musk said he believes the Biden administration might try to “weaponize” federal agencies against Twitter if former President Trump returns to the platform. 

Musk made the comment on Wednesday in a reply to a tweet from another user who reported that Trump is planning to do so after his account was restored in November.

NBC News reported on Tuesday that Trump is urging Facebook to restore his account, which has been locked since the day after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, and is considering a return to Twitter after his account was restored following Musk’s takeover of the social media platform. 

Trump at least initially indicated after the suspension on his Twitter account was lifted that he would instead remain on his own platform, Truth Social. 

“Will be interesting to see how the Biden administration reacts to this. They may try to weaponize Federal agencies against Twitter,” Musk posted.

Musk’s comment comes a week after House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) officially launched the GOP’s investigation of Biden family finances and allegations surrounding President Biden’s son Hunter Biden. Comer also has sent letters to former top executives at Twitter to request they testify about their role in how the platform handled news reporting about information allegedly found on Hunter Biden’s laptop. 

He said these executives played a role in “suppressing” the public’s access to information about the Biden family on Twitter ahead of the 2020 presidential election. 

Tags Biden administration Donald Trump Elon Musk Elon Musk federal agencies Hunter Biden James Comer Joe Biden Twitter

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump trounces DeSantis in potential GOP primary match-up, new poll finds
  2. White House charges GOP with hypocrisy on Trump, Biden 
  3. Russia is planning a major offensive. Here’s what that might look like.
  4. McCarthy goes on attack against red-state Senate Democrats
  5. White House rips appointment of ‘extreme MAGA members’ to House Oversight ...
  6. Study suggests US freshwater fish highly contaminated with ‘forever ...
  7. Five ways a debt limit crisis could derail the US economy
  8. Here are the 10 states with the least healthy populations
  9. Comer focuses on Penn Biden Center in investigation of classified documents
  10. Archives says it must consult with DOJ before sharing information related to ...
  11. What is ChatGPT? AI technology sends schools scrambling to preserve learning
  12. How the war in Ukraine could end sooner than expected
  13. Here’s how McCarthy’s concessions will transform the House of ...
  14. Polar bear kills woman, boy in Alaska
  15. Vaccine hesitancy is surging again, regardless of the science
  16. Harvard Medical School announces withdrawal from U.S. News & World Report ...
  17. Supreme Court again declines to pause New York gun regs
  18. Santos accused of taking $3K from GoFundMe for veteran’s dying dog
Load more

Video

See all Video