trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

TikTok expands labels for state media content

by Rebecca Klar - 01/19/23 12:01 PM ET
by Rebecca Klar - 01/19/23 12:01 PM ET
(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

TikTok is expanding its program to label content posted by state-affiliated media to more countries, the company announced this week. 

The policy will label accounts “run by entities whose editorial output or decision-making process is subject to control or influence by a government,” Justin Erlich, TikTok’s global head of issue policy and partnerships, trust and safety, wrote in a blog post.

The video sharing app first piloted the program last year in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus. It is expanding to more than 40 markets “across multiple regions,” Erlich wrote. 

To assess editorial independence, TikTok will consider an organization’s mission statement, editorial practices, leadership and “actual editorial decisions.”

Additional scrutiny will be applied to entities that “may be heavily reliant on state funding,” according to the blog post. 

Labeled accounts can appeal to TikTok by submitting additional information to indicate safeguards in place to ensure editorial independence.

The program expansion follows increased scrutiny from the U.S. federal government and states over accusations that the Chinese-owned app poses national security concerns.

TikTok has denied those accusations, but several states have put in place TikTok bans on government devices. Congress passed a similar ban on government devices as part of a federal funding bill in December.

Tags state media TikTok

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Santos denies performing as a drag queen
  2. Greene knocks Gaetz in exchange over committee assignments
  3. Lightfoot fights for political survival in Chicago mayor’s race
  4. Trump trounces DeSantis in potential GOP primary match-up, new poll finds
  5. Republicans warn against writing off Trump’s chances in 2024
  6. Treasury resorts to ‘extraordinary measures’ after US hits debt limit
  7. Russia is planning a major offensive. Here’s what that might look like.
  8. Pompeo says Trump told him to 'shut the hell up' about China
  9. McConnell: US ‘never will’ default on its debt
  10. These are the House GOP power players in the 118th Congress
  11. Alec Baldwin to face involuntary manslaughter charges over ‘Rust’ shooting
  12. McCarthy goes on attack against red-state Senate Democrats
  13. What is ChatGPT? AI technology sends schools scrambling to preserve learning
  14. Here are the 10 states with the least healthy populations
  15. 10 reasons to take UFOs seriously
  16. Trump says he will give ‘big political speech’ Thursday, promises ‘many ...
  17. Cecilia Vega leaves ABC for CBS
  18. Putin ally: Russia’s defeat in Ukraine could trigger nuclear war
Load more

Video

See all Video