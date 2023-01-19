Reed Hastings to step down as Netflix CEO, stay on as executive chairman

Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings announced he is stepping down from his current position as co-CEO of the company, saying he still stay on as executive chairman for the streaming service giant.

Hastings, who co-founded Netflix along with Marc Randolph in 1997, said in a news release on Thursday that the company’s current chief operating officer, Greg Peters, will now serve alongside Ted Sarandos as co-CEOs.

Hastings promoted Sarandos to his current co-CEO role in July 2020.

“Starting today, Greg Peters will step up from COO to become Ted’s co-CEO. Going forward, I’ll be serving as Executive Chairman, a role that founders often take (Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, etc.) after they pass the CEO baton to others,” Hastings said in a statement.

“Ted, Greg and I have been working closely together in different capacities for 15 years. As is common in long, effective relationships, we’ve all learned how to bring out the best in each other. I look forward to working with them in this role for many years to come.”

Hastings also acknowledged recent struggles the company has faced in the past few years, noting how both Sarandos and Peters were able to guide the platform and developed “a clear path to reaccelerate our revenue and earnings growth.”

“Ted and Greg have developed great trust and respect for each other through their collective successes and failures,” Hastings added. “In addition, they can always be relied upon to put Netflix’s interests first. These qualities — combined with their complementary skill sets, deep knowledge of entertainment and technology, and proven track record at Netflix — create a unique opportunity to deliver faster growth and greater success long term with them as co-CEOs.”