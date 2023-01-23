trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Microsoft investing billions in ChatGPT maker

by Rebecca Klar - 01/23/23 10:39 AM ET
by Rebecca Klar - 01/23/23 10:39 AM ET

Microsoft is investing billions of dollars into OpenAI, the company behind the popular ChatGPT language generation tool, as part of a third phase of a partnership between the two tech companies, Microsoft announced Monday.

Microsoft did not detail the exact amount it is investing in OpenAI with the latest phase, describing it as a “multiyear, multibillion dollar investment.” Semafor previously reported the company was in talks to invest $10 billion into the artificial intelligence company.

The investment adds to the ones Microsoft made in OpenAI in 2019 and 2021 and extends the partnership between the companies as ChatGPT becomes increasingly popular.

The free tool, which launched in November, automatically generates detailed text results based on queries in a way that is more advanced than previous technology. While the tool has quickly become an internet sensation and gained popularity, it has also raised questions over how it is used. For example, schools are grappling with challenges it introduces in the classroom, including cheating on assignments, and some schools are banning it. 

Microsoft said it will be increasing investments “in the development and deployment of specialized supercomputing systems to accelerate OpenAI’s groundbreaking independent AI research.” Microsoft will also deploy OpenAI’s models across its consumer and enterprise products. 

Wedbush analysts Dan Ives and John Katsingris said ChatGPT is a “potential game changer” for Microsoft, calling the investment a “strategic step” for the company to “double down on its artificial intelligence strategy.” 

In the “AI Race today,” Microsoft is positioning itself “ahead of the rest of Big Tech and this investment is a major notch on the AI belt,” the analysts said in a company report. 

Tags ChatGPT Microsoft OpenAI

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Santos’s financial woes pile up, threatening his political career  
  2. Jeffries submits Schiff, Swalwell for Intel panel, forcing fight with McCarthy
  3. Police identify deceased 72-year-old suspect in Monterey Park mass shooting 
  4. How Arizona, California and other states are trying to generate a whole new ...
  5. Human microchip implants take center stage
  6. George Santos on drag photos: ‘I had fun at a festival’
  7. ChatGPT passes Wharton Business School test: research paper  
  8. Democrats reach agreement with GOP on House committee ratios
  9. McConnell is a key player in approaching debt ceiling fight
  10. Democrats see Mississippi governor’s race as ripe for an upset
  11. Netflix is preparing to charge for password sharing: Here’s what we know
  12. Comer: Investigating Biden family like ‘tracking a bleeding bear through a ...
  13. Harris speaks to Florida lawmakers about DeSantis rejection of African American ...
  14. La Niña shows signs of ending. Is El Niño next?
  15. McCarthy tries to get out of his box on debt ceiling 
  16. Gallego announces campaign for Sinema Senate seat
  17. Katherine Clark’s daughter arrested in clash with police at Boston protest 
  18. Supreme Court is unusually late with first opinion of term
Load more

Video

See all Video