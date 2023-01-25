trending:

Technology

Google lays off in-house massage therapists in latest round of job cuts: report

by Olafimihan Oshin - 01/25/23 7:02 PM ET
In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

More than two dozen in-house massage therapists were part of the latest round of layoffs that happened at Google last week. 

According to filings reported by CNBC on Tuesday, 27 in-house massage therapists were among the 1,845 employees to lose their jobs with the company in the state of California. 

Twenty-four of the massage therapists who lost their jobs had been based at the company’s headquarters in Mountain View, Calif., while three more massage therapists employed by the company and based at the Los Angeles and Irvine, Calif. campuses were also let go.

Google is one of several tech companies that have laid off thousands of employees in recent weeks.

Some of the staff reductions have been blamed on the companies overhiring during the pandemic.

Google’s parent company Alphabet has cut 12,000 jobs, the company’s biggest round of layoffs to date. The round of layoffs affected 6 percent of its workforce. 

In an email to company employees, Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote that the company is cutting positions within multiple departments after an “rigorous review,” noting that the company experienced “dramatic growth” in the last two years which led to them hiring more people than they needed. 

“As an almost 25-year-old company, we’re bound to go through difficult economic cycles,” Pichai wrote in his email. “These are important moments to sharpen our focus, reengineer our cost base, and direct our talent and capital to our highest priorities.”

Spotify, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta also announced layoffs in recent months, citing slow revenue growth and growing concerns about the U.S. facing another recession period.

