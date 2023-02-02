trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Former Twitter employees to testify at House hearing on Hunter Biden

by Rebecca Klar - 02/02/23 3:16 PM ET
by Rebecca Klar - 02/02/23 3:16 PM ET

Three former Twitter employees will testify before a House panel next week at a hearing focusing on the platform’s decision to limit the spread of a New York Post story about now-President Biden’s adult son Hunter Biden in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election. 

Republicans are using their new majority in the chamber to push forward an agenda aimed at targeting social media companies over allegations of censoring conservative viewpoints.

Wednesday’s House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing will feature testimony from Twitter’s former Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde, former Deputy General Counsel James Baker and former Head of Trust and Safety Yoel Roth, the committee announced Thursday. 

The hearing is titled: “Protecting Speech from Government Interference and Social Media Bias, Part 1: Twitter’s Role in Suppressing the Biden Laptop Story.”

After Elon Musk took over control of Twitter as CEO at the end of October, closing his deal to purchase the company for $44 billion, he released some internal communications from Twitter staff about the decision to censor the New York Post story through a Twitter thread posted by journalist Matt Taibbi. 

Republicans and right-wing media figures used the release of the communications in Taibbi’s thread to fuel their claims of censorship and accusations that the government was involved in discussions to get Twitter to remove the claims.

The thread, though, largely showed internal debates among employees over high-profile decisions and lacked details of influence from Democrats.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) said in a statement that “Americans deserve answers about this attack on the First Amendment and why Big Tech and the Swamp colluded to censor this information about the Biden family selling access for profit. Accountability is coming.” 

The hearing will likely highlight the partisan divide among lawmakers in regards to their angst over how Twitter and other social media companies moderate content. 

Democrats, though, will likely have their own questions for the former Twitter staff. Democrats have broadly slammed Twitter and other social media companies for what they say is a lack of enforcement against hate speech and disinformation on the platforms.

Tags Elon Musk House Oversight Hunter Biden Hunter Biden James Baker James Comer Matt Taibbi Twitter Vijaya Gadde

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump trashes ‘ambitious’ potential 2024 rivals in sprawling interview
  2. Ukraine warns Russia massing 500,000 troops on border for offensive
  3. House Republicans vote to remove Omar from Foreign Affairs panel
  4. CDC warns not to use eye drop brand as it investigates death, infections across ...
  5. McConnell pulls rival Rick Scott off powerful Commerce Committee 
  6. Parents pay at least one monthly bill for 40 percent of millennials
  7. Eyeing defense spending cuts, House GOP targets military ‘wokeness’
  8. DeSantis’s record on COVID-19: Here’s what he said and did
  9. Larry Hogan says he will support Trump if he’s the nominee
  10. Maxwell Frost hits back at Jim Jordan over his Tyre Nichols comments
  11. Trump vows to punish doctors, hospitals that provide gender-affirming care to ...
  12. When and where to see the elusive ‘green comet’
  13. Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 more store closures
  14. Senators say no F-16 upgrades for Turkey if it blocks Finland, Sweden from ...
  15. See the ‘spectacular’ snow sharks in art teacher’s front yard
  16. Appeals court strikes down gun ban for people with domestic violence ...
  17. House passes bill to end coronavirus-era telework policies for executive ...
  18. NJ councilwoman found fatally shot in her car, officials say
Load more

Video

See all Video