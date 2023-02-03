trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Harvard ending social media misinformation project next year

by Jared Gans - 02/03/23 6:26 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 02/03/23 6:26 PM ET
Social media
Greg Nash
Social media apps are arranged for a photograph on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.

Harvard University is shutting down a project that has tracked misinformation on social media for the past few years. 

Nancy Gibbs, the director of Harvard Kennedy School of Government’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Safety, said in an email to members of the center’s advisory board on Friday that the school has been winding down the center’s Technology and Social Change Project until it ends next year. 

She said Kennedy School Dean Douglas Elmendorf informed the project’s leader, Joan Donovan, last summer that the project will need to conclude by June 2024 because research needs to be led by a faculty member. Donovan is considered a research director on the staff, but has not joined the faculty.

The project has notably covered misinformation pertaining to a range of major topics online, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. 

The Harvard Crimson, Harvard’s student newspaper, first reported on Thursday that the project will end. 

Gibbs said the project will be fully funded until it ends, and its research will continue under the current leaders. She said Elmendorf told Donovan that the project cannot expand with new funding or staff members or major initiatives during the transition because of school policy. 

She noted in an email on Thursday to community members of the Shorenstein Center that while “limited” exceptions exist to the rule of a faculty member leading research, the project cannot continue indefinitely without one.

The policy has been followed at the school for many years, Gibbs said. She added that the school will continue other work on misinformation with its other projects, including the Misinformation Review and the Public Interest Tech Lab’s Facebook archive project. 

“We are supportive of the entire [Technology and Social Change Project] team during this period and are making every effort to ensure they make a successful transition that allows them and their work to flourish in the future,” she said. 

Donovan has been cited in many cases as an expert on misinformation. 

A spokesperson for Harvard Kennedy School forwarded Gibbs’ messages to the center’s community and advisory board when asked for comment. The spokesperson emphasized that the change is about the policy requiring a faculty leader for research instead of any individual.

Tags Harvard Kennedy School of Government Harvard University Joan Donovan misinformation Nancy Gibbs Social media social media disinformation

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Why the discovery of a Chinese balloon in US skies is such a big deal
  2. Jordan subpoenas Garland, Wray over school board memo
  3. Hawley calls for investigation of Biden’s ‘baffling response’ to Chinese ...
  4. Victoria Spartz passes on Senate run, to retire from Congress at end of term
  5. House passes resolution denouncing socialism, vote splits Democrats
  6. McCarthy breaks with Greene on death of Ashli Babbitt
  7. Groups file ethics complaint over Sinema’s alleged use of staff
  8. When and where to see the elusive ‘green comet’
  9. The Hill’s Morning Report — McCarthy gets first big win as Speaker
  10. Trump splits with McCarthy on Babbitt’s death: ‘I totally disagree’
  11. US to send high-tech Boeing missiles in latest $2.2B Ukraine package
  12. 5 takeaways on a surprisingly strong jobs report
  13. Ukraine warns Russia massing 500,000 troops on border for offensive
  14. White officer involved in fatal arrest of Tyre Nichols fired: Memphis Police ...
  15. Emailing error causes former Blue Cross Blue Shield customers to receive claims
  16. ‘Chinese spy balloon’ spotted over Kansas, senator says
  17. Forgotten words: ‘A well regulated Militia’
  18. McCarthy says he’s forming bipartisan group to write lawmaker code of conduct ...
Load more

Video

See all Video