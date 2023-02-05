trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Rubio criticizes Biden delay in addressing suspected Chinese spy balloon

by Lauren Sforza - 02/05/23 10:36 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 02/05/23 10:36 AM ET
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) leaves the Old Senate Chamber following the Senate Republican leadership elections on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said on Sunday that President Biden should have addressed the nation sooner about the suspected Chinese spy balloon that traversed the country last week.

“Why didn’t the president go on television? He has the ability to convene the country in cameras and basically explain what we’re dealing with here and why he’s made the decisions he’s making and what they intend to do,” Rubio told Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“Presidents have the ability to go before a camera, go before the nation and basically explain these things early on. … I don’t understand why he wouldn’t do that,” he continued.

Rubio also said Biden’s delay in addressing the suspected spy balloon was the “beginning of dereliction of duty.” He added that he does not think that the trajectory of the balloon was a “mystery” and asked why it took so long to disclose the Chinese balloon to the public.

Biden reportedly ordered the U.S. military to shoot down the balloon “as soon as possible” on Wednesday and explained on Saturday that he waited until it was over water to ensure there was no risk on the ground.

Rubio acknowledged that while this is not the first time a Chinese balloon was spotted near the United States, its flight path over the middle of the country was “unprecedented.” Officials had said on Saturday that Chinese balloons traveled over the U.S. three times during the Trump administration.

“That’s why everyone’s reacting the way they’re reacting,” the Florida Republican said. “We’ve never seen this, so this is no comparison to anything that may have happened up to this point.”

Tags Biden China Chinese balloon Joe Biden Marco Rubio Marco Rubio national defense

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. China condemns US ‘attack’ on surveillance balloon as ‘overreaction’
  2. Prospects rise for NY charges against Trump in Stormy Daniels case
  3. DeSantis files complaint against Orlando Philharmonic for hosting drag holiday ...
  4. Kemp’s political clout grows ahead of 2024
  5. Why the US waited to shoot down the China balloon
  6. 8 tax deductions, credits you may qualify for in 2023
  7. More than 100 House Republicans file amicus brief on Biden student loan ...
  8. US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
  9. Anti-TikTok pressure is bipartisan and mounting in Congress
  10. Eight Republicans who could challenge Trump in 2024
  11. US works to recover debris, intel from downed Chinese ‘spy’ balloon
  12. Congress is set to expose what may be the largest censorship system in ...
  13. Five things Biden is likely to say and not say in the State of the Union
  14. For Trump, one step forward, two steps back
  15. The DeSantis strategy: Ignore an increasingly agitated Trump
  16. Bitter wind chills as low as -109 degrees recorded in Northeast as cold blast ...
  17. Little enthusiasm for Biden-Trump rematch seen in new poll
  18. Biden’s ‘Sputnik moment’: Is China’s spy balloon political warfare?
Load more

Video

See all Video