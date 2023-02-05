trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Cruz says Chinese balloon should have been shot down sooner

by Lauren Sforza - 02/05/23 11:51 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 02/05/23 11:51 AM ET
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)
Annabelle Gordon
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) discusses the Debt Ceiling at a press conference in the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, January 25th, 2023.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said on Sunday that President Biden should have ordered the suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down sooner than Saturday.

“I want to start by doing something that I don’t do very often, which is commending Joe Biden for actually having the guts to shoot this down,” Cruz told Margaret Brennan on CBS’s “Face the Nation. “That was the right thing to do. That is absolutely what the president should have done. Unfortunately, he didn’t do that until a week after it entered us airspace.”

“He allowed a full week for the Chinese to conduct spying operations over the United States, over sensitive military installations, exposing not just photographs but the potential of intercepted communications,” he continued.

The “high-altitude surveillance balloon” first entered U.S. airspace in Alaska on Jan. 28, and briefly traveled through Canada before reentering the U.S. through Idaho on Jan. 31. U.S. defense officials confirmed the presence of the balloon on Thursday after it was reportedly spotted in Montana on Wednesday.

Biden said on Saturday that he ordered the military to take down the aircraft “as soon as possible” on Wednesday. The military shot down the balloon on Saturday near the South Carolina coast.

Cruz said on Sunday that the Biden administration only acted on the balloon because people in Montana spotted it. He said that Biden administration was “forced” to take action based on politics, not national security.

“When the Biden administration knew about the balloon, they said nothing. They did nothing. They didn’t shoot it down. And at the end of the day, I think the only reason they shot it down is because it made it into the news,” he said.

Tags chinese ballloon Chinese surveillance balloon Joe Biden Joe Biden Ted Cruz Ted Cruz

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. China condemns US ‘attack’ on surveillance balloon as ‘overreaction’
  2. Prospects rise for NY charges against Trump in Stormy Daniels case
  3. DeSantis files complaint against Orlando Philharmonic for hosting drag holiday ...
  4. Why the US waited to shoot down the China balloon
  5. US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
  6. Kemp’s political clout grows ahead of 2024
  7. 8 tax deductions, credits you may qualify for in 2023
  8. Anti-TikTok pressure is bipartisan and mounting in Congress
  9. More than 100 House Republicans file amicus brief on Biden student loan ...
  10. Five things Biden is likely to say and not say in the State of the Union
  11. US works to recover debris, intel from downed Chinese ‘spy’ balloon
  12. For Trump, one step forward, two steps back
  13. Congress is set to expose what may be the largest censorship system in ...
  14. Pence: ‘We’ve got to have a conversation’ about reforming Social Security
  15. As a US Navy fighter pilot, I witnessed unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP). ...
  16. Eight Republicans who could challenge Trump in 2024
  17. Bitter wind chills as low as -109 degrees recorded in Northeast as cold blast ...
  18. The DeSantis strategy: Ignore an increasingly agitated Trump
Load more

Video

See all Video