Top US cyber diplomat says Twitter account hacked

Nate Fick, the country’s top cyber diplomat, said on Sunday that his personal Twitter account was hacked.

“My account has been hacked. Perils of the job,” Fick wrote on Twitter.

The diplomat did not share further details about the hacking incident, and it remains unclear who was behind the breach — or what its security implications might be. The Hill has reached out to the State Department for comment.

Fick is the first U.S. ambassador at large for cyberspace and digital policy, nominated by President Biden last year to head up the newly formed Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy (CDP).

In addition to his personal account, Fick also Tweets occasionally with the CDP’s official handle.

The new bureau is aimed at encouraging “responsible state behavior in cyberspace” and fostering policies “that protect the integrity and security of the infrastructure of the Internet,” according to its mission statement.

Fink is set to travel this week to Seoul, where he’ll meet with his South Korean counterparts to “discuss cooperation on cybersecurity, secure information and communications technology infrastructure, and digital regulation,” according to the State Department.