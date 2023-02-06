Dell cutting 6,600 jobs

Dell Technologies is the latest technology company to announce job cuts, saying Monday that it will be cutting about 5 percent of its workforce, or about 6,600 jobs.

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, Dell will cut 5 percent of its global workforce to respond to a “challenging global economic environment.” Co-Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke said in an email to employees that the company is facing market conditions that “continue to erode with an uncertain future,” which will require restructuring the organization and letting some employees go.

“In the coming days and weeks, you’ll begin to see a series of changes — some resets — across the organization to better structure us for the future, to better collaborate, reduce complexity, increase speed and to accelerate innovation,” Clarke said in the email that was included in the SEC filing.

Dell is the latest company in the technologies industry to announce layoffs. PayPal and Workday also announced rounds of job cuts last week, eliminating 7 percent and 3 percent of their workforces, respectively.

“Remember, we’ve navigated economic downturns before and we’ve emerged stronger,” Clarke said in the email. “We’ll prevail as we always do, for our customers, partners and each other. We’ll be more competitive, more focused and find a new level of operational performance. We will be ready when the market rebounds.”

Dell’s media relations team confirmed the layoffs in a statement to The Hill and said that the company has reduced spending costs and paused external hiring since June to “navigate a challenging global environment.”

“We have further opportunity to drive efficiency through department reorganizations, which has resulted in a reduction of team members across the globe. This is a difficult decision that was not made lightly, and we’ll support those impacted as they transition to their next opportunity,” Dell’s media relations said in the statement.