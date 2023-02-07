trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Microsoft investigates Outlook outage

by Lauren Sforza - 02/07/23 12:32 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 02/07/23 12:32 PM ET
People walk past a Microsoft office in New York.
AP Photo/Swayne B. Hall, File
People walk past a Microsoft office in New York.

Microsoft said it is investigating a reported outage with its Microsoft Outlook email service after many users experienced issues sending emails, searching emails or receiving emails overnight and into Tuesday morning.

Microsoft’s service status page indicated many users in North America were affected by the outage and that it also impacted the calendar function and Microsoft Teams. At around 11 p.m. Monday, more than 2,000 users reported issues with Microsoft Outlook, according to Downdetector, which is a website that tracks user reports of online service outages.

Microsoft Service tweeted early Tuesday morning that a “recent change” contributed to the email service outage and that it was working on “potential solutions to restore availability of the service.”

Microsoft said on its service page that it started to see “gradual recovery” in the Microsoft Outlook programs Tuesday morning, saying it “applied mitigation throughout the affected infrastructure” to address the issues.

Microsoft Service tweeted at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday that restoring service was almost complete.

“Availability is at 99.9%, with full restoration almost complete. We’re continuing to monitor the environment to ensure full recovery,” the tweet reads.

Microsoft announced last month that it plans to lay off 10,000 employees by the end of the third quarter, a move that many other tech companies have taken at the start of 2023.

A Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement to The Hill at about 12:30 p.m. that the outage “has been resolved.”

Updated at 12:56 p.m.

Tags Microsoft Microsoft Outlook Outlook outage tech layoffs

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Twitter suspends Sen. Steve Daines’s account
  2. Breach at Air Force One base under investigation
  3. Republicans read Constitution on House floor
  4. Texas governor unveils plan for statewide TikTok ban
  5. Federal judge suggests abortion may still be protected by 13th Amendment
  6. Manchin keeps 2024 presidential speculation alive: ‘I don’t like the ...
  7. Twitter restores Sen. Steve Daines’s account after Musk weighs in
  8. Why Tim Scott could be the only senator to run for president in 2024
  9. Prosecutors seek a rat in Trumpville
  10. Navy releases images of downed Chinese balloon
  11. Psaki on reports of Melania Trump in the Situation Room: ‘This is not ...
  12. Democrats bash McCarthy over spending demands in debt ceiling ...
  13. Allies defend Harris after critical New York Times piece
  14. A national sales tax would be simple and efficient — but the current plan ...
  15. 2022 military intelligence report mentioned Trump-era balloon sightings: report
  16. What we know about Chinese balloon sightings during Trump presidency
  17. Sarah Huckabee Sanders reaches highest GOP standing yet with response to Biden
  18. Trump set to respond to Biden’s State of the Union speech
Load more

Video

See all Video