trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Zoom to cut more than 15 percent of workforce in latest round of tech layoffs

by Ines Kagubare - 02/07/23 4:34 PM ET
by Ines Kagubare - 02/07/23 4:34 PM ET
Getty

Zoom announced Tuesday that it was cutting about 1,300 jobs, a 15 percent reduction of its workforce.

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan said that the company didn’t take as much time to understand whether it was sustainably growing, adding that the uncertainty of the global economy pushed it “to look inward to reset ourselves so we can weather the economic environment.”

“As the CEO and founder of Zoom, I am accountable for these mistakes and the actions we take today — and I want to show accountability not just in words but in my own actions,” Yuan said in a statement

He added that he was reducing his salary by 98 percent for the coming fiscal year and foregoing this year’s corporate bonus. His executive team will also reduce their base salaries by 20 percent and forfeit corporate bonuses.  

Zoom is the latest tech company to lay off workers in past weeks. 

On Monday, Dell Technologies announced that it was cutting about 6,600 jobs, a 5 percent cut of its global workforce.

Dell said the cuts are in response to a “challenging global economic environment.”

Last week, PayPal and Workday also announced rounds of job cuts, eliminating 7 percent and 3 percent of their workforces, respectively.

Zoom said that the workers that have been laid off will be offered compensation and benefits, including 16 weeks of salary and health care coverage. 

Tags Dell Eric Yuan layoffs PayPal Workday Zoom

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump rips Club for Growth after he wasn’t invited to donor retreat
  2. Graham under fire for voting for Biden judicial nominees 
  3. Breach at Air Force One base under investigation
  4. Democrats bash McCarthy over spending demands in debt ceiling ...
  5. Republicans read Constitution on House floor
  6. Twitter suspends Sen. Steve Daines’s account
  7. Twitter restores Sen. Steve Daines’s account after Musk weighs in
  8. Texas governor unveils plan for statewide TikTok ban
  9. Appeals court rules live-streaming police during traffic stops protected by ...
  10. Manchin keeps 2024 presidential speculation alive: ‘I don’t like the ...
  11. Federal judge suggests abortion may still be protected by 13th Amendment
  12. Navy releases images of downed Chinese balloon
  13. McConnell denies any ‘reprisal’ or ‘animus’ in bumping Scott from ...
  14. Why Tim Scott could be the only senator to run for president in 2024
  15. More people are living to be 100: Here’s why
  16. Greene calls for probe into why Trump was unaware of previous Chinese balloons
  17. Democrat rips Biden over Chinese balloon: ‘They got us on this one’
  18. Psaki on reports of Melania Trump in the Situation Room: ‘This is not ...
Load more

Video

See all Video