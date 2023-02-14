trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

End of an era: Microsoft officially retires Internet Explorer

by Garrett Spoor - 02/14/23 11:30 PM ET
by Garrett Spoor - 02/14/23 11:30 PM ET

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — This Valentine’s Day didn’t show love to those who experienced the early stages of the world wide web.

As of Tuesday, Microsoft has officially disabled Internet Explorer for desktops, the tech company announced.

The browser was originally launched in 1995 for Windows devices. Internet Explorer had a total of 11 versions, with the last one being released in 2013.

But after nearly three decades, the web browser has grown outdated, which led to Microsoft taking action to remove it.

In 2015, Microsoft announced that it would be replacing it with Microsoft Edge as the default browser for Windows 10.

Microsoft acknowledged the retirement of Internet Explorer in June last year, but it wasn’t until the update Tuesday that users on Windows 10 were prevented from accessing the web browser.

“The change to use Microsoft Edge update to disable IE is intended to provide a better user experience and help organizations transition their last remaining IE11 (Internet Explorer 11) users to Microsoft Edge,” Microsoft said.

All devices that attempt to open Internet Explorer will now redirect to the Microsoft Edge web browser instead.

Microsoft also intends to remove visual references, such as the Internet Explorer taskbar icon, in an update later this year. The update is currently scheduled for June 13.

Today, the Chrome browser dominates with roughly a 65% share of the worldwide browser market, followed by Apple’s Safari with 19%, according to internet analytics company Statcounter. Internet Explorer’s heir, Edge, lags with about 4%, just ahead of Firefox.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags Internet Explorer Microsoft

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. US intercepts four Russian warplanes near Alaska
  2. Senate Republicans fear Trump repeat as 2024 field emerges  
  3. McCarthy calls for resignation of Architect of Capitol
  4. Five lingering questions over Ohio train derailment, toxic spill
  5. Feinstein corrected by staffer about retirement announcement
  6. Angie Craig says Biden called, Klobuchar brought beer after assault
  7. US warns it will defend Philippines after China laser report
  8. Bankman-Fried’s use of VPN for Super Bowl leads to new bail restriction
  9. Sanders calls for minimum salary of $60,000 for public school teachers
  10. Legendary Hawaii surf photographer captures his own final moments
  11. 4 reasons for the MAGA House hearings’ bellyflop
  12. Republicans face continued claims of ‘homophobic and sexist fear-mongering’ ...
  13. US tells citizens to leave Russia immediately
  14. ‘You just can’t really afford to live like you were before’: Here’s how ...
  15. Biden fires Architect of Capitol
  16. Five reasons DeSantis may not be another Jeb Bush
  17. Chinese satellite beams green lasers over Hawaii
  18. Biden withdraws nominee who said Dem leader was ‘bought’ by pro-Israel ...
Load more

Video

See all Video