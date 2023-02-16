YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki stepping down

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki on Thursday announced she is stepping down from her role.

She joined YouTube nine years ago after working at parent company Google since 1999, when she became the search startup’s 16th employee.

“Today, after nearly 25 years here, I’ve decided to step back from my role as the head of YouTube and start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects I’m passionate about,” Wojcicki said in a statement.

Chief product officer Neal Mohan will take over as SVP and the new head of YouTube.

“I also want to thank Larry and Sergey for inviting me on what has truly been the adventure of a lifetime,” Wojcicki added of Google cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin. The duo developed Google while renting space in Wojcicki’s garage in Menlo Park, Calif., in 1998, notes Forbes.

Wojcicki will remain affiliated with the company in an advisory role.