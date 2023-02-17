trending:

Musk shuts down two India Twitter offices: report

by Julia Shapero - 02/17/23 2:51 PM ET
Associated Press-Godofredo A. Vásquez
A sign is pictured outside the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A court has given Elon Musk until Friday to close his April agreement to acquire the company after he earlier tried to back out of the deal.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has closed two of the company’s offices in India, according to Bloomberg News.

The social media company closed its offices in New Delhi and Mumbai, leaving only one remaining office in Bengaluru, Bloomberg reported. Twitter cut more than 90 percent of its Indian workforce late last year.

Since taking over Twitter in late October, Musk has sought to cut costs at the company, which he previously suggested was on the verge of bankruptcy. He laid off about half of Twitter’s workforce in November, one week after he acquired the social media platform for $44 billion.

Hundreds more employees resigned in mid-November after Musk issued an ultimatum essentially telling them to sign on to an “extremely hard core” work environment or leave.

Twitter has also allegedly stopped paying rent on its offices in San Francisco and London and faces lawsuits related to both locations, according to CNN

