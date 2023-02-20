trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

First-gen iPhone fetches $63,000 at auction

by Lauren Sforza - 02/20/23 6:34 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 02/20/23 6:34 PM ET
n Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store
AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File
FILE – An Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store on March 14, 2020, in New York.

A 2007 first-generation iPhone was sold for $63,356 at LCG Auctions on Sunday, exceeding expectations of around $50,000.

The original iPhone was sealed in its original packaging and had never been opened, according to LCG Auctions.

Karen Green, the original owner of the phone, went on the talk show “The Doctor & The Diva” to have it appraised in 2019, where experts estimated it was worth about $5,000, largely due to it being in its original packaging and it being an 8GB model. Green said on the show that her friends bought her the phone, but she never bothered to open the package since she had just gotten a new phone.

“I didn’t want to get rid of my new phone, and I figured it’s an iPhone, so it will never go out of date,” she said in 2019.

Twenty-seven bids were placed on the iPhone between Feb. 2 and Sunday, with the first bid starting at $2,500.

Other first-generation iPhones have recently been auctioned off for about $35,000 and about $39,000 over the past year, according to LCG Auctions.

When the first-generation 8GB iPhone came out in 2007, it cost $599. Now, Apple has just released its latest version of the product in 2022, with the iPhone 14 costing between $799 and $1,199, according to Apple’s website.

Tags first-generation iphone iPhone LCG AUctions technology

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP governor says Greene’s call for ‘a national divorce’ is ‘evil’
  2. Bennie Thompson rips McCarthy for giving Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 footage
  3. Trump rages against New York Post after DeSantis profile
  4. Santos says he didn't think people would find out about lies because he 'got ...
  5. McCarthy gives Fox News’s Tucker Carlson access to Jan. 6 Capitol ...
  6. Five takeaways from President Biden’s trip to Ukraine
  7. Marjorie Taylor Greene calls again for ‘a national divorce’
  8. Piers Morgan presses Santos to say ‘I’ve been a terrible liar’
  9. DeSantis suggests moving federal agencies outside DC
  10. DeSantis hits back at 2024 Republicans who criticized him
  11. GOP impatience grows for DeSantis to make move on Trump
  12. Arrest made in killing of Catholic bishop in California
  13. Texas 3rd-grader finds superintendent’s gun in school bathroom, parents voice ...
  14. Nearly 30 percent of work remains remote as workers dig in
  15. Democrats grapple with how to take on Nikki Haley
  16. Trump’s bluffing days are done
  17. Special counsel shows signs of ramping up Trump investigation
  18. Fifth person cured of HIV after stem cell transplant, researchers say
Load more

Video

See all Video